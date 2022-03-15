Gordon calls EPA Ozone Proposal an attack on State-Led approaches

New proposed standards aimed at cutting emissions from heavy-duty vehicles as part of the Biden administration’s Clean Trucks Plan could also impact construction equipment. The standards, released March 7 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, would reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty gasoline and diesel engines and would lower NOx emissions up to 60% by 2045. While primarily concerned with on-highway vehicles like trucks and buses, it also includes plans for other categories such as heavy-duty compression-ignition engines, which are used in nonroad machines, including construction equipment. Some of the most significant NOx reductions would be seen in vehicles that are moving at low speeds or idling, EPA says.

