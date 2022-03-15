ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gordon calls EPA Ozone Proposal an attack on State-Led approaches

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to the proposed “good neighbor” plan announced recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA’s plan would penalize Wyoming industries...

EPA’s truck emissions proposal faces competing criticisms

At a White House ceremony yesterday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan hailed a planned tightening of heavy-duty truck emission standards as a step toward slashing smog-forming pollution on the road and ushering in even cleaner alternatives (Greenwire, March 7). Almost immediately, however, the agency was buffeted by competing calls either to...
INDUSTRY
Biden EPA proposes stronger heavy truck pollution limits

DETROIT — (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing stronger pollution regulations for new tractor-trailer rigs that would clean up smoky diesel engines and encourage new technologies during the next two decades. The proposal released Monday by the Environmental Protection Agency would require the industry to cut smog-and-soot-forming...
DETROIT, MI
EPA expands reach of ozone regulations

Power plants, paper mills and other industries in roughly half the country would face fresh requirements to cut smog-forming emissions under a new EPA “good neighbor” plan that would sharply expand the agency’s efforts to curb harmful pollution that crosses state lines. The proposal released this morning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Utah inches closer to becoming fourth state to pass privacy law

Last week, the Utah House of Representatives unanimously passed a consumer privacy bill -- the Utah Consumer Privacy Act -- moving it one step closer to becoming the fourth state to enact privacy legislation in the US. The bill will head back to the Utah Senate, where it was passed...
UTAH STATE
Senate Passes Resolution to End Mask Rules on Transportation (1)

The Senate backed legislation to end the federal mask mandate on planes and transit in a largely symbolic vote that highlights GOP opposition to White House pandemic policies. Senators on Tuesday voted 57-40 to pass a resolution (. S. J. Res. 37. ) from Sen. Rand Paul. (R-Ky.) to end...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EPA Proposes Stronger Heavy-Duty Vehicle Emissions Standards

New proposed standards aimed at cutting emissions from heavy-duty vehicles as part of the Biden administration’s Clean Trucks Plan could also impact construction equipment. The standards, released March 7 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, would reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty gasoline and diesel engines and would lower NOx emissions up to 60% by 2045. While primarily concerned with on-highway vehicles like trucks and buses, it also includes plans for other categories such as heavy-duty compression-ignition engines, which are used in nonroad machines, including construction equipment. Some of the most significant NOx reductions would be seen in vehicles that are moving at low speeds or idling, EPA says.
CARS

