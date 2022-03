Click here to read the full article. Discovery, Inc. shareholders approved the acquisition of WarnerMedia on Friday, checking off the final (meaningful) formality in the formation of mega-company Warner Bros. Discovery. While the newly created corporation is still weeks or possibly months away from launching, one of the biggest questions top of mind today is what will become of respective streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+? On the surface, there appears to be very little natural synergy between Max and Discovery+. The HBO streaming platform is the home to prestige TV and Warner Bros. blockbuster movies; Discovery+ is chock full of...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO