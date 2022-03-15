ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shift Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $54.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of...

www.sfgate.com

Seekingalpha.com

Tecnoglass Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.37M (+26.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Fidus Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.43M (-13.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, FDUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lennar, Williams-Sonoma and More

Here's a look at the notable stocks making moves in extended trading. Lennar - Shares of the homebuilder rose 2% after Lennar reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter. Lennar reported $6.20 billion in revenue, above the $6.08 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share did miss estimates, however, which the company attributed to its investment portfolio.
CHICAGO, IL
Motley Fool

2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Long-term tailwinds in home spending should pull shares of RH higher. Wayfair is laying the groundwork to dominate the online home-goods market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Kohl’s Says Its 2021 Results Prove the Plan to Maximize Profitability Is Working. One Activist Investor is Still Skeptical.

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s said on Tuesday that the restructuring of its business has helped it achieve profitability and record earnings per share in 2021. The retailer said it hit an all-time record of adjusted earnings per share of $7.33 in 2021, with an operating margin of 8.6% that surpassed its goal of 7% to 8% two years ahead of schedule. Kohl’s also posted a better-than expected Q4 EPS of $2.20 versus an expected $2.12. Q4 revenues reached $6.22 billion, short of a predicted $6.54 billion, according to analysts. In light of the results, Kohl’s shared an optimistic...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results...
STOCKS
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +2.65% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dollar General: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar General reported in-line EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $236.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Abercrombie Warns Of Weak Margins As Holiday Sales Disappoint

Clothes retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co warned of weaker margins in 2022 after missing holiday-quarter sales and profit estimates due to product shortages and COVID-19 curbs, sending shares down more than 17% in early trading on Wednesday. The Ohio-based retailer took a hit from factory closures in Vietnam and shipping...
MARKETS
Benzinga

The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $39.07...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Dream Finders Homes Q4 Earnings

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dream Finders Homes beat estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $390.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $17.53 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coda Octopus Group beat estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $790.00 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Boxed Inc. CEO on Q4 Earnings, Avoiding the 'Great Resignation'

Online retailer Boxed reported a significant growth in its latest earnings, and CEO Chieh Huang joined Cheddar News to talk about its Q4 report, what's upcoming for the company, and how the business avoided the mass labor shortages dubbed the great resignation. "We've been really lucky when it comes to what we're known about as a company. Half of what comes up if you search us on the internet is how we treat our frontline team even before, I guess, it was the kind of soup du jour to do so," he said. "We treat them extraordinarily well."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 05:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar missed estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

