The Girl From Plainville - Episode 1.01 - 1.03 - Promotional Photos + Press Releases

By SpoilerTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleS1 Episode 101 ‘Star-Crossed Lovers and Things Like That’. A teen’s death by suicide unearths painful questions for his family and reveals a complicated, mostly virtual relationship with a...

theplaylist.net

‘The Girl From Plainville’ Trailer: Elle Fanning Stars In A Hulu Drama-Series About The Infamous “Texting Suicide Case”

If you ever ask yourself, where are all the good movies these days? Where are all the good stories for adults? Well, as you’ve heard, they’ve all migrated to TV. But moreover, to be hyper-specific, the best ones have migrated over to the TV mini-series. The TV mini-series is perhaps the most enticing form of media there is at the moment for adult storytelling, luring A-list talent and top-shelf creators, filmmakers, and writers/directors. Because everyone wants to be involved in television at the moment—the breadth of time allowed to explore the nuance and evolution of a character is at its apex at the moment— but no one really wants to be committed to a series for years. Thus the mini-series, seemingly the perfect gap between movies and television—still having a beginning, middle, and end, but not going on forever and running out of gas—has become extremely appealing to some of the best filmmakers and actors we have. This brings us to “The Girl From Plainville,” which looks and sounds like exactly what we’re talking about: an adult drama about a fascinating real-life subject, with great talent, told in the mini-series form.
Unforgotten - Sinéad Keenan Joins Cast - Press Release

RTS award winning actress Sinéad Keenan is to play the role of DCI Jessica James in ITV’s critically acclaimed and RTS nominated crime drama, Unforgotten, created and written by renowned screenwriter Chris Lang and produced by Mainstreet Pictures. Dublin born Sinéad, who was also BAFTA nominated for her role as Melanie Jones in Little Boy Blue, begins filming her new role later this month alongside BAFTA nominated Sanjeev Bhaskar who has played DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan in four previous series of the hugely successful cold case murder drama.
WBAL Radio

In Brief: 'The Girl from Plainville' trailer; Tiffany Haddish keeps 'The Afterparty' going, and more

The official trailer for Hulu's The Girl from Plainville, starring Elle Fanning, dropped on Wednesday. The miniseries, inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's unprecedented "texting suicide" case, is based on Jesse Barron's Esquire article of the same name and explores the relationship between Carter and Conrad Roy III -- played respectively by Fanning and Colton Ryan -- and the events that led to his death and, later, Carter's conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The series also stars Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz. The Girl from Plainville premieres on Hulu with three episodes March 29...
Superman and Lois - Episode 2.08 - Into Oblivion - Press Release

"Into Oblivion" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) CHANGES - Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry's (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec (#208). Original airdate 3/22/2022.
All American: Homecoming - Episode 1.05 - Truth Hurts - Press Release

"Truth Hurts" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV) GETTING ANSWERS - When the power goes out at Bringston, everyone takes the time to reveal some surprising truths to each other. Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with telling her friends about her son when she learns he will be in town for a visit, and Thea unexpectedly turns to Simone for dating advice. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) becomes worried about JR (Sylvester Powell) who is dealing with issues in the wrong way. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) challenges Keisha (Netta Walker) when she is ready to give up on her choreography dreams. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara's (Kelly Jenrette) relationship comes to a head, leaving them questioning how to move forward. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Holli Overton (#105). Original airdate 3/21/2022.
S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.15 - Donor - Press Release

“Donor” – When hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant. Also, Hondo searches for evidence to prove his theory of the culprit behind an alarming rise in Los Angeles stash houses, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Lina Esco directed the episode.
The Equalizer - Episode 2.13 - D.W.B. - Press Release

“D.W.B.” – McCall races to find Dante when he’s abducted by a pair of panicked deputies who fear reprisal, after they detained Dante without cause and used excessive force before realizing he’s a fellow cop. Alone and injured, Dante experiences hallucinations that reveal his complicated childhood, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Lee Tergesen guest stars as Deputy Barnes, one of the officers who abduct Detective Dante.
The Neighborhood - Episode 4.15 - Welcome To The Remodel - Press Release

“Welcome to the Remodel” – After months of crashing with Malcolm and Marty, Calvin and Tina finally reveal the impressive results of their major home renovation. Also, Dave and Gemma decide it’s time to have “the talk” with Grover, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 14 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.17 - Inappropriate Nakedness - Press Release

“Inappropriate Nakedness” – Bob and Abishola decide her mother has officially overstayed her welcome when Ebunoluwa starts renovating Bob’s guest room. Also, when Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to have a spirit speak to Ebunoluwa from beyond the grave, Abishola gets more information about her mother than she bargained for, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 28 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
How We Roll - Episode 1.01 - Pilot (Series Premiere) - Press Release

“Pilot” – Pete Holmes stars in a new comedy inspired by the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, who gets laid off from his factory job and makes the extraordinary decision to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler, on the series premiere of the CBS Original series HOW WE ROLL, Thursday, March 31 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star.
