ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ideanomics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIdeanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results...
STOCKS
Benzinga

TRACON Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TRACON Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideanomics#Idex#Eps
Benzinga

Box: Q4 Earnings Insights

Box (NYSE:BOX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Box beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $34.45 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Children's Place Retail Stores Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+182.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $537.73M (+13.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

GameStop Q4 Earnings Preview: Structural Issues Will Continue To Hurt Investors

GameStop has not fared particularly well in recent months, predictably plunging in price as investors come to terms that there's no significant value there. On Thursday, March 17th, after the market closes, the management team at GameStop (GME) is due to report financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This earnings release caps off a tumultuous year for the enterprise, as a wave of speculation caused shares to bounce all over the place. In some respects, this volatility helped existing shareholders, not only because it increased the company's share price but because it allowed management to raise significant amounts of much-needed cash at attractive terms. Although it is possible that the company will report robust financials covering the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, analysts are anticipating a weakening year over a year. Add on to this the company's continued deterioration, and investors would be wise to remain cautious in the days ahead.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

36 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Dividend Kings

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +2.65% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dollar General: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar General reported in-line EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $236.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Champions Oncology's (CSBR) CEO Ronnie Morris on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Champions Oncology Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $39.07...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Dream Finders Homes Q4 Earnings

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dream Finders Homes beat estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $390.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones see late recovery but still finish lower on Ukraine, inflation

Following a massive rally during the previous session, stocks stalled on Thursday, with the major equity averages finishing the day modestly lower. Weakness in tech weighed on the market, despite a further moderation in oil prices. Ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine, as well as another supercharged inflation reading, sparked...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 05:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar missed estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy