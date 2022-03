In a March 10 email to parents and community members, NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith announced the district would be creating several new district-level positions. “In the spring, we review our staffing needs for the upcoming school year,” Smith wrote. “Not only are we looking at staffing based on projected growth enrollments, but there will also be some additions to our district-level staff to help support our students, staff and community."

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO