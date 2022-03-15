H-E-B Cakes: What To Know Before You Buy

Some may envision fast food workers as lazy teenagers with spiked-up hair, a ridiculous amount of piercings, and a rude, dismissive attitude. Of course, like all stereotypes, the reality is far different than what is portrayed. Fast food employees are average, everyday people just as any of us, and they deserve the same respect we'd give one another. Companies like Chick-Fil-A seem to want to distance themselves from such stereotypes, doing what they can to foster a polite, welcoming atmosphere between customer and employee. That is why Chick-Fil-A employees say "My pleasure" instead of "You're welcome" when you order — it's a little touch to help build a friendly repertoire and set the chain apart from other fast food companies.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO