H-E-B Cakes: What To Know Before You Buy

H-E-B is a chain grocery store with a cult following based in Kerrville, Texas. Founded in 1905 with just a $60 investment from founder Florence Butt, H-E-B has locations all throughout the state — plus a few across the border in Mexico. The company also owns other grocers, including H-E-B Plus,...
America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
Grocery stores have taken a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Supermarket News reported that according to a poll conducted by the marketing firm Acosta, 30% of consumers say they frequent their local grocery stores less and less and opt instead for options like food delivery and online pickup services to obtain their groceries. Acosta's executive vice president of business intelligence, Colin Stewart, suspects these changes in food shopping could be permanent, even post-pandemic.
March has a lot going on. Daylight savings, Holi, the first day of spring, and Mardi Gras (which also means pazckis). March is also Women's History Month, National Reading Month, and yes, March 10 is National Ranch Dressing Day (via Taste of Home). March is also when many people get drunk on St. Patrick's Day.
Depending on who you ask, the kung pao chicken at Panda Express is a top favorite on the menu. The chain has earned a fan following around the globe for its American Chinese cuisine, which features dishes like orange chicken, broccoli beef, honey walnut shrimp, and the aforementioned kung pao chicken. For those who enjoy their meals with a little bit of a kick, this Sichuan-inspired entree is a spicy lover's dream.
Some may envision fast food workers as lazy teenagers with spiked-up hair, a ridiculous amount of piercings, and a rude, dismissive attitude. Of course, like all stereotypes, the reality is far different than what is portrayed. Fast food employees are average, everyday people just as any of us, and they deserve the same respect we'd give one another. Companies like Chick-Fil-A seem to want to distance themselves from such stereotypes, doing what they can to foster a polite, welcoming atmosphere between customer and employee. That is why Chick-Fil-A employees say "My pleasure" instead of "You're welcome" when you order — it's a little touch to help build a friendly repertoire and set the chain apart from other fast food companies.
Inflation has been affecting everyone's bottom line, from regular families to ultra-profitable companies. With prices continuing to surge – "the Consumer Price Index rose by 7.9% through February," per the New York Times - both shoppers and business owners must do what they can to help curb the hit to their wallets.
Costco is known for its low prices, one of them being the cost of its rotisserie chicken. Although some shoppers are afraid that Costco might raise the price on the chicken, for now, the chicken is just $5. This makes it a cheap and easy dinner since it's already fully cooked. However, recently, a Costco shopper claimed to found something that may have cost them their peace of mind.
Publix goes all out when it comes to Easter. The grocery chain's website features a variety of recipes ranging from Green Bean Cornbread Sauté all the way to a festive carrot salad. The brand even wants to teach shoppers how to naturally dye Easter eggs and to instruct home cooks how to expertly carve a holiday ham. If those tips don't make the cut, the grocery chain even has advice on how to cook your Easter ham, complete with a walkthrough regarding how to check if the pork has been cooked all the way through.
