Elka needs a home

From fixing up homes to taking care of their pets! When HGTV’s biggest stars aren’t renovating flipped properties, many find comfort in their four-legged companions. “SURPRISE!!! Meet Bugz El Moussa ,” Tarek El Moussa captioned Instagram footage in August 2021, surprising daughter Taylor and son Brayden with a pug. “The kids have been gone all week and at first @heatherraeyoung and I played with the idea of surprising them with a puppy when they got back but when we saw Bugz, we knew she had to be the newest member of the El Moussa family .”

