Congress & Courts

Bill to legalize horse racing fails in Senate

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to amend the state constitution fell short...

WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
ABC 15 News

Senate OKs several election law changes, but 3 fail

The Arizona Senate has approved several revisions to the state’s election laws but three were rejected when majority Republicans failed to muster the needed 16 votes. Monday's rejection of the three bills is a sign that many of dozens of Republican-sponsored election law changes set for Senate votes in the coming days are likely to face trouble getting past at least one GOP senator.
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
Black Enterprise

U.S. Senate Unanimously Passed The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act

A week after the House passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act of 2022, the Senate is now onboard with making lynching a federal hate crime. This Monday, the Senate passed the bill with a unanimous vote and is now awaiting the approval of President Joe Biden, CNN reports. The support of both legislative branches is a long-anticipated and sought-after goal for Congress.
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
Houston Chronicle

What Texas riot defendant Guy Reffitt said about Ted Cruz as he approached the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON - The Texas man who federal prosecutors call the “tip of the mob’s spear” in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was recorded on video that day saying that he wanted to drag politicians out of the building - including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who was inside working to delay the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
Axios Denver

Democratic bill to ensure unrestricted abortion access in Colorado gets first hearing at Capitol

Colorado wants to make a national statement when it comes to abortion: It is legal here at all times.Driving the news: The General Assembly will hold its first hearing Wednesday on a bill to enshrine unrestricted access to the medical procedure into state law.Why it matters: The Democratic lawmakers who authored the legislation say it's a direct response to new laws in Texas and Florida that add restrictions on abortion in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this year.The move is a first step toward asking Colorado voters to approve a constitutional protection on the 2024 ballot.State...
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Passes Resolution to End Mask Rules on Transportation (1)

The Senate backed legislation to end the federal mask mandate on planes and transit in a largely symbolic vote that highlights GOP opposition to White House pandemic policies. Senators on Tuesday voted 57-40 to pass a resolution (. S. J. Res. 37. ) from Sen. Rand Paul. (R-Ky.) to end...
NBC News

Judge dismisses claims that Rep. Mo Brooks incited Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed civil claims against Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., alleging he helped incite supporters of former President Donald Trump’s to attack the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, saying Brooks’ speech to the crowd was constitutionally protected free speech. The ruling by...
Town Square LIVE News

Recreational marijuana bill heads to House floor

The bill to legalize the sale and possession of marijuana in Delaware moved to the House floor Thursday after earning a stamp of approval from four members of the House Appropriations Committee. The bill was “walked through” the committee, meaning the majority of the committee’s members “signed the backer,” a document that releases the bill for further consideration without the ... Read More
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
