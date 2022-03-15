ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Control Your Narrative Announces Four Matches For Dallas Show

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleControl Your Narrative: Dallas takes place on March 31st, and the company has announced four bouts for the event. The fledgling promotion has announced the following matches for the event, which will be the promotion’s first special to stream live on Pro Wrestling TV:. * EC3 & Adam...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Scott Hall, Professional Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Dead at 63

Scott Hall, two-time WWE Hall of Famer, died at the age of 63 on Monday, as confirmed by WWE at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw. Hall had suffered a broken hip after a fall and had been hospitalized in early March, but complications arose due to a loosened blood clot. It was then reported on Sunday morning that Hall was on life support after suffering three heart attacks on Saturday night.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw had a few tributes to the late, great Scott Hall courtesy of WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, & Finn Balor. Monday’s episode saw Owens drop a couple of Hall’s famous lines, opening the show with “Hey yo” and later in the show, telling Seth Rollins that “Tough times don’t last, but tough guys do.” The latter was a paraphrase of Hall’s 2014 Hall of Fame speech, where Hall said, “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last; bad guys do.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Considering Name Change For RAW Superstar

Elias could be returning to WWE TV with a brand new name and gimmick, according to Fightful Select. The report noted that new vignettes have been filmed for Elias, and tentative plans are for him to remain on the RAW brand. It was also noted that a name change has been pitched.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Aries
Person
Flip Gordon
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Scott Hall Passes Away At Age 63

After being taken off life support earlier today, family of Scott Hall has confirmed that the wrestling legend and long time WCW and WWE star has passed away at the age of 63. Scott Hall was put on life support on Sunday following complications from a recent hip surgery that led to him suffering several heart attacks due to a blood clot.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Pro Wrestling Tv#Ec3 Adam Scherr
Paso Robles Daily News

Local bodybuilder set to compete at world championship

– Paso Robles resident and International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Masters Pro Figure competitor Linda Flynn is set to compete at the first-ever 2022 IFBB Pro Masters World Championships on July 24. The event will be hosted in Pittsburgh and feature competitors from around the world who hold an IFBB Pro League status. In addition to this event, Flynn plans on competing in the 2022 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro Masters Championships on Sept. 3.
PASO ROBLES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Hulk Hogan Mourns Scott Hall’s Death With Emotional Tribute

Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his fellow pro wrestler and friend, Scott Hall, upon learning of his passing. Hogan is one of many professional wrestlers to publicly mourn Hall in recent days. Hall, 63, suffered complications from a recent hip replacement and did not recover from them. He reportedly suffered a string of heart attacks due to a blood clot and was put on life support. His family made the decision to remove the wrestler from life support earlier this week.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
realitytitbit.com

Kevin Nash shares heartbreaking Instagram post about WWE's Scott Hall

WWE was first founded almost 70 years ago as Capitol Wrestling Corporation Ltd. Over the years, the company has seen many wrestlers become stars including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Triple H. Today, WWE is a global entertainment brand and many wrestlers are still working their way up the ranks including Roman Reigns.
WWE
FOX Carolina

WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

(Gray News) - WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE confirmed on Twitter. “WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” WWE tweeted. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.”
WWE
BBC

Scott Hall: Tributes paid to WWE star Razor Ramon, who's died aged 63

Tributes have been paid to WWE star Scott 'Razor Ramon' Hall, who's died aged 63. World Wrestling Entertainment tweeted to say it was "saddened" to learn of his death, after reports of his ill health emerged at the weekend. His friend and former wrestling partner Kevin Nash said on Monday...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Several Cody Rhodes Hints During Seth Rollins Match On WWE RAW

Soon after Seth Rollins lost to Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s RAW, announcer Corey Graves would drop several Cody Rhodes hints. Graves mentioned how Rollins’ WrestleMania hopes had been “dashed” and “his dream has become a nightmare.”. For those who missed...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy