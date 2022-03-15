Louisiana man accused of killing missing pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old son

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with the disappearance and deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old son.

According to WAFB-TV, Kaylen Johnson and her son, Kaden Johnson, had not been heard from since March 5. Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department reportedly performed a wellness check on March 11 and initially did not find any signs of foul play. The family still could not reach Johnson, and her cellphone was disconnected, WAFB reports.

Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned Brynnen Murphy was in a relationship with Johnson. When interviewed, WAFB reports Murphy said he didn’t know the whereabouts of his pregnant girlfriend and her son. Murphy was allegedly the father of Johnson’s unborn child, but not the father of her son.

On Monday, March 14, WAFB reports Murphy turned himself in to the First District Precinct. He reportedly provided information indicating that both were deceased and where their bodies were.

Detectives found the bodies of Johnson and her son at approximately 12 p.m., WAFB reports. Johnson was reportedly found at the Burbank Drive scene, and the child was allegedly discovered along Central Thruway. According to WAFB, authorities believe they had been dead for at least a week. Autopsy results are reportedly pending.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Murphy was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.