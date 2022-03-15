Alabama man allegedly killed his missing daughter, dumped body in woods

DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old father was arrested after the skeletal remains of his missing 38-year-old daughter were found last month.

According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, Tomekia Tiffany Williams of Jacksonville, Florida, was reported missing in March 2021. She was reportedly last known to be in Dothan, Alabama.

Human remains were located in the 2000 block of Johntown Road in Ozark, Alabama, on Feb. 9, 2022, police say. DNA testing reportedly confirmed that the remains belonged to Tomekia.

Orlando Williams, Tomekia's father, was reportedly the last person who was known to be with her. The Dothan Police Department worked with the Ozark Police Department, and an investigation was launched, police say. Authorities reportedly concluded that Orlando drove around with Tomekia's dead body in his car and dumped her in the wooded area where she was found.

According to police, Orlando was arrested and charged with one count of murder with bond set at $1.5 million. Additional charges are forthcoming.