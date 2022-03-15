Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten. The school said she's also the first female GA in a Power Five football program. Michigan announced her hire on Tuesday. The former college basketball...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
According to Dylan Raiola, who is a 5-star quarterback in the Class of 2024, he has received an offer from the University of Michigan. If the name Raiola sounds familiar it is because his father, Dominic Raiola was an offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions. As it stands, according to...
Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s head coach Troy Mattson is set to retire in June after 17 years as leader of the Wildcat women’s basketball program and nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics. In addition to his coaching duties with the women’s basketball program, Mattson was the associate head coach of the NMU men’s basketball program from 1994-2005 and was a part of that program’s coaching staff since 1988. Mattson also guided the women’s tennis team from 1994 to 2003. He was a point guard for the Wildcats from 1982-85. ”I would like to thank Northern Michigan University, Marquette, and the surrounding area,” Mattson said. “For over 55 years, it has been my home and truthfully the only place I have ever wanted to be. Second only to my family, NMU has been the most important aspect of my life.”
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — For the third year in a row, the Tri-City Jr. Americans 16U Team will be representing the entire State of Washington at the USA Hockey National Championships for the Tier 2 Division starting on March 31st in Troy, Michigan. The first year that the team, made up of 15 and 16-year-old young men, qualified for Nationals, the competition was canceled due...
Streaking was once considered a tongue and cheek display, nothing like today where you would easily be thrown on the sex offenders list for any kind of brash behavior. But back in the 70's there was apparently a wave of streaking happening in the country which had started with schools like FSU, Texas, Washington State & Maryland and Spring Break may have been the culprit leading to its arrival at U of M. 48 years to the day recently, U of M looked back at when streaking blew up on campus their campus, but never reached the popularity as other places:
WAYLAND, Mich. (WNDU) - Another chance to make history was not meant to be for the Edwardsburg High School girls basketball team in its State Quarterfinal matchup against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Tuesday night at Wayland Union High School. The Falcons dominated the Eddies, winning by a final score...
Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.
Midland Dow could not ride a halftime lead to a win, falling in overtime and ending its seasonTuesday. Dow, which reached the Division 1 semifinals last season, lost a 56-51 decision in overtime to Hartland, ending the season at 23-2, with both losses coming in overtime. The Chargers held a...
Nate VanTimmeren had a breakthrough season for Catholic Central’s football team this past fall, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed by college recruiters. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior tight end has been offered by the University of Toledo. It the first Division I offer for VanTimmeren, who was a Michigan Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention selected.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan basketball games came into Tuesday night just three wins away from cutting down the nets and winning a state championship. Three of those four teams will be advancing on in the MHSAA playoffs. Rockford faced an East Lansing team riding an 11-game...
Scores are reported through the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. DIVISION 1. Orchard Lake St Mary’s 83, Hamtramck 72. Belleville 59, Romulus 48. Detroit Cass Tech 69, Brownstown Woodhaven 46. Detroit...
On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions and S Tracy Walker had agreed to a 3-year, $25 million deal. A day later, the signing was made official and Walker spoke to the media. During that session, he revealed what he said in his conversation with his agent at 9 a.m. EST on Monday morning.
The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh made some history on Tuesday when they announced that Milan Bolden-Morris would be added to their football staff as a graduate assistant. Bolden-Morris will now become the very first female graduate assistant coach in Big Ten history, according to Nicole Auerbach. Bolden-Morris,...
On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
