Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s head coach Troy Mattson is set to retire in June after 17 years as leader of the Wildcat women’s basketball program and nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics. In addition to his coaching duties with the women’s basketball program, Mattson was the associate head coach of the NMU men’s basketball program from 1994-2005 and was a part of that program’s coaching staff since 1988. Mattson also guided the women’s tennis team from 1994 to 2003. He was a point guard for the Wildcats from 1982-85. ”I would like to thank Northern Michigan University, Marquette, and the surrounding area,” Mattson said. “For over 55 years, it has been my home and truthfully the only place I have ever wanted to be. Second only to my family, NMU has been the most important aspect of my life.”

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO