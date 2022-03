Police have arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of stabbing two people at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art.Gary Cabana was found sleeping on a bench at a Greyhound bus terminal in Philadelphia on Monday night when he was arrested without incident, according to police.The arrest came in connection with a fire that was set at a nearby hotel in Philadelphia, with police believing Mr Cabana was behind the act after CCTV showed him signing into a Best Western, according to CBS News.“He didn’t put up a fight, he didn’t resist,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small was reported...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO