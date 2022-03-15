ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Beckwith scholarship recipients, renewals announced

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

ALTON – The YWCA has announced the 2022 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholars.

Honored are Guadalupe Calixto of Bethalto and Renee Raglin of Alton. Calixto currently attends Civic Memorial High School and intends to major in biochemistry. Raglin is from Alton High and will be majoring in sports medicine.

In addition, Samantha Evanoff of Troy, Taryn Geiger of Bethalto, Ashlyn Green of Alton and Tristan Johnson of Hardin were approved for renewal scholarships.

“This year's Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders’ scholarship recipients are empowered young ladies; an excellent representation of future business leaders and YWCA's Women of Distinction Academy.” said Erica Bratton, YWCA Board Member and JMBFL Scholarship Chair.

YWCA, with strong support from the Women of Distinction Academy, is able to offer $1,000 renewable scholarships to deserving young women in honor of Josephine Marley Beckwith of the Woman of Distinction Class of 2002.

As required as part of their renewal scholarships, all women complete community service while maintaining academic excellence during their undergraduate studies.

Evanoff is majoring in Philosophy, Neuroscience and Psychology at Washington University with the intention to become a trauma doctor. She volunteers her time in the Ability WashU program, informing the community about disability issues, evaluating buildings at WashU for accessibility and advocating for inclusion of disabled persons everywhere.

Geiger is majoring in psychology at the University of Alabama, aspiring to attend medical school upon graduation. She is the director of the Greek Xanax Taskforce, an organization that allows for conversation and mentoring regarding the use of Xanax on campus. She is co-director of the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, a food drive fighting hunger in west Alabama.

Green is a broadcast journalism major at University of Missouri Columbia and plans on being a news anchor upon graduation. She works with younger students in a faith leadership program titled Student Mobilization and connects the young women with mentors on campus.

Johnson attends University of South Carolina majoring in political science. She envisions running for public office one day. She leads YIMPACT, which helps facilitate service and philanthropy events that help on local, national and international levels. She is also active in the League of Women Voters providing outreach for voter registration, advocacy, and poll watching.

The recipients will be introduced along with the 2022 Women of Distinction honorees at a reception on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. For more information about this year’s Women of Distinction Event, contact YWCA at 618-465-7774 or check out www.altonywca.com .

