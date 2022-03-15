New Winter Storm Watch Includes Boulder, Golden, Lakewood, Evergreen, Conifer And Castle Rock

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday night and Thursday morning for the western and southern sides of metro Denver. The watch includes the cities of Boulder, Golden, Lakewood, Evergreen, Conifer, Bailey, Pine, Castle Rock, Castle Pines and Elizabeth.

RELATED: Wednesday Night Storm Will Likely Produce A Very Tight Gradient In Denver Area Snow Totals

Rain is expected to develop sometime during the afternoon hours on Wednesday and change to snow by Wednesday night. Locations in the winter storm watch area could see anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible.

Because temperatures with the approaching storm are relatively mild the snow will have a higher water content than our most recent snowfalls. There is the potential to see tough travel Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the watch area.