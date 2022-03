On the Rise … As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitors head to round three of the 2022 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), Tyler Ankrum is on the rise and heading in the right direction. The San Bernardino, Calif. native’s strong bid for the win at Daytona International Speedway finished in calamity but he bounced back two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro gained eight positions in the point standings at LVMS and is within 20 markers of the provisional playoff bubble after two races.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO