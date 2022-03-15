ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Ms. Marvel trailer gives us a premiere date and look at her powers

KGW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — An official trailer for Ms. Marvel dropped and I am emotional. First thing’s first: Ms. Marvel will be a six-episode series dropping on Disney+ June 8. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s dish. I am so excited for Ms. Marvel to hit the reasonably-sized screen for...

www.kgw.com

BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 may feature an awesome Marvel hero no one expected

When I first saw the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer, I thought the firey-glowing cameo that smashed through a wall to fight Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) might have been the Human Torch. It made sense because we’re looking at a multiverse movie where anything is possible. On top of that, there’s the buzz around the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. Rumors say that an official cast announcement will happen soon since Marvel is getting ready to start shooting.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Seemingly Wants to Pass Storm Mantle for MCU Reboot

The former Storm actress wants to see a more accurate representation of the character. When Disney finally acquired the Fox property in 2019, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been eager to see the X-Men finally come to Earth-616 and while Kevin Feige himself has confirmed that Marvel Studios is working on a reboot, we still have no idea when exactly the mutants will make their presence felt in the billion-dollar franchise. However, we're getting our first taste of mutant action in the MCU via Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will feature a cameo appearance by Patrick Stewart aka Professor X.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Multiverse of Madness Producer Teases Wanda Being Stronger Than Doctor Strange

Wanda Maximoff is more powerful than most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe expected. She held her own against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and, as of WandaVision's end, she's come into her own as the Darkhold's fabled Scarlet Witch. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange turns to Wanda for help in fixing his little multiverse problem. Could it be that the Scarlet Witch is even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme? Speaking to Empire Magazine, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer hints that the upcoming Marvel Studios movie could test that theory.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts. Now, in an upcoming test...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Ms. Marvel: How Does Kamala Khan's Powers Work? Is It The Same in the Comics?

On The official trailer of Ms. Marvel arrived with a bang and everyone is hyped that Kamala Khan is finally making her debut in the MCU but there is one thing that comic book fans are looking for, the source of her powers. This brings the question of how does it work and if it is the same as the material which her character is based on.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney June 8#Muslim Pakistani#Mcu#Inhumans
ComicBook

How To Watch 7 Marvel Shows That Left Netflix for Disney Plus

March 2022 is shaping up to be a huge one for Disney+ and Marvel. Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight series begins streaming on March 30th, and starting today, March 16th, you can watch seven Marvel Studios' shows that were formerly on Netflix in all of their glory. The lineup includes Daredevil (3 seasons), Jessica Jones (3 seasons), Luke Cage (2 seasons), Iron Fist (2 seasons), The Punisher (2 seasons), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (7 seasons – began on ABC), and The Defenders (1 season).
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Marvelous Ms. Marvel Trailer: You Glow Girl!

Between Black Widow and WandaVision, and the upcoming She-Hulk series, Disney+ really is the place to see a female-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now there’s Kamala Khan, played by newcomer Iman Vellani. In the trailer for the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, Kamala is a New Jersey teen with her head in the clouds and Jordan Firstman for a guidance counselor. She’s got crushes, she loves comic books, and she’s about to become a superhero. “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” she tells a friend in the trailer. “That’s a fantasy too.” But soon she’s got some sort of magic bangle giving her some sort of cosmic power, the kind that makes “Blinding Lights” an appropriate needle drop for the trailer. When the Kamala Khan iteration of the Ms. Marvel character debuted in 2014, she was the first Muslim Marvel hero to have her own comic title. And sure enough, the trailer makes it seem like her Muslim identity will be core to the character and story; it shows Kamala praying at a mosque and dancing at a Pakistani wedding. Bisha K. Ali, a screenwriter who worked on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, is credited as the creator of the Ms. Marvel series, which streams June 8 on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Marvels’ Brie Larson Took A Break From Working Out To Post A Sweet Tribute To Her Superpowered Co-Stars

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been wild so far, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line. One of these titles is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which will serve as the first sequel for Captain Marvel. And star Brie Larson recently took a break from working out to post a sweet tribune to her superpowered co-stars.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the New Ms. Marvel Trailer

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released an amazing new look at its next Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. The trailer revealed a bunch of new things about the series including, Kamala Khan's new power set. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were pretty stunned at the new trailer, and it appears that so was Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
NME

Jared Leto says cinemas probably “wouldn’t exist” without Marvel movies

Jared Leto has said that he doesn’t believe cinemas would have survived had it not been for the success of the Marvel films. The actor, who portrays otherworldly bloodsucker Morbius in the upcoming Marvel movie of the same name, said in a new interview that cinemas most likely still operate because of the draw such comic book films have on audiences.
MOVIES
UPI News

Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes

March 17 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise will be honored with a career retrospective at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Deadline reported Thursday that Cruise, 59, will be celebrated at the 75th annual festival in May. Cannes will feature a special tribute to Cruise and a conversation with the actor hosted...
MOVIES

