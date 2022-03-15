ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Watkins Leads Xtreme Series Against Outlaws in Championship Weekend

By Speedway Digest Staff
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When he set out on the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series trail in November, Ben Watkins’ goal of championship glory was merely a distant vision. Now with only three races remaining on the schedule, that vision is getting closer to reality as he takes a 16-point lead into the final weekend of...

Winston-Salem Journal

Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Jerome Davis team up for new venture with Professional Bull Riders

WELCOME — Austin Dillon answered one last question, then those boots had to scoot. "Grandma's on the bull!" someone shouted, diverting Dillon's attention from a gaggle of journalists and referring to a mechanical ride a few feet away and, to be clear, not to Dang It, the beast fenced in safely across the Richard Childress Racing parking lot.
WELCOME, NC
Speedway Digest

KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes – Atlanta

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 289 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Suspensions Following Sunday’s Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie found himself without a wheel after running into the wall during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Unfortunately, the crash wasn’t the only bad news for LaJoie and his team. Earlier this week, NASCAR announced a four-race suspension for his crew chief.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Xtreme#Super Late Model
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Team Boss Richard Childress, Austin Dillon Taking Bull to New Level

For years and years, there has been a lot of figurative bull—both in and around auto racing. Now there will be some literal bull with a racing connection. Richard Childress, a dominant force in NASCAR for decades and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will begin pursuit of another form of championship this summer as operator of a team in the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Chase Briscoe Scores First Cup Win at Phoenix External

Chase Briscoe won the Ruoff Mortgage 500 race on Sunday, marking his first NASCAR Cup Series win and becoming NASCAR’s 200th different winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. This victory comes after 40 Cup series starts and being named Rookie of the Year in 2021. “Congratulations to Ford Performance,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Bridget Burgess Braves Challenges at Phoenix Raceway

Bridget Burgess and BMI Racing loaded up the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the first race of NASCAR’s ARCA Menards West Season which kicked off last Friday at Phoenix Raceway. Due to this race running in conjunction with the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown, a record 39 drivers had entered the race.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek Returns to JGR for Three Xfinity Series Races in 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that John Hunter Nemechek will drive the team’s No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Nemechek will make his JGR season debut at Richmond Raceway (April 2) with the support of Safeway and follow with the race at Dover Motor Speedway (April 30) with ACME on board, before returning to defend his win at Texas Motor Speedway (September 24) with ROMCO.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Very proud of the effort that everyone on this Black Rifle Coffee Company team put forth today. This was one of our best weekends from start to finish and we are chipping away at the things that need improvement for our new Petty GMS team. Our No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fought a loose on entry, tight in the middle, loose on exit handling condition for most of the race, but Jerame (Donley, crew chief) kept making adjustments and hit on something towards the end. My pit crew was solid all day long, gaining positions when it mattered most. The call to come and take tires at the end definitely helped me go on attack during the final laps. To get our second top-15 finish is another building block and I’m looking forward to Atlanta next week.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Free fan entertainment and activities coming to Dover Motor Speedway during April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Monster Mile fans can enjoya plethora of free, fun entertainment and activities at Dover Motor Speedway during the upcoming April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which will be the first full-fan-capacity-allowed race weekend at the Monster Mile since October 2019. Planned appearances by NASCAR Cup Series stars include former NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Celsius Sponsors Live Fast Motorsports for Atlanta Race

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and CELSIUS announced on Feb. 16, 2022, their second-year partnership for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racing season. Today the two companies announced that CELSIUS will be the primary sponsor for LFM at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sun. Mar. 20, for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

2022 Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series to Open Sunday, May 29

The thirty-third season of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series joined by associate sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings & Levan Machine & Truck Equipment will kickoff the 2022 season at the Grandview Speedway on Sunday night, May 29. This event will showcase the Triple Roaring 20’s for Big Block vs 358 Modifieds and be joined by the SpeedSTR’s. Race time is set for 7:30 PM with gates opening at 5 PM.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway 2022 Season Schedule

Sat. March 19 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm. Sat. March 26 – Free-to-the-Public Practice – Open to all Divisions – 12 Noon. Sat. April 2 – 60th Anniversary Season Opener – VP Racing Fuels BRUCE ROGERS MEMORIAL MONEY MAKER – Big Block/Small Block Modifieds 60-laps $10,060 to win $1060 to start, Sportsman – 6 pm.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Purdy Progressing Forward Toward Atlanta

Progressing Forward … The newly redesigned Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) is another welcome sight for Chase Purdy as he continues to progress forward with his newly assembled HRE squad. The driver of the No. 61 David S. Gray: Found Love Toyota Tundra TRD Pro delivered a bounce back effort at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) two weeks ago when a 14th-place finish netted him 11 positions in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings. Purdy will make his second start at AMS on the newly repaved and reprofiled configuration pursing his first top-10 finish of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

TRUEX AT ATLANTA: Martin Truex Jr. has earned six top-five finishes, 12 top-10s, one pole award and 351 laps led in 24 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Dating back to 2015, he has posted eight consecutive top-10 finishes at Atlanta, including a third-place finish in the track’s most recent race last summer. Truex visited victory lane at the track twice in IROC competition in 2005 and 2006.
ATLANTA, GA
