Philadelphia, PA

Inaugural Philadelphia Polo Classic To Introduce City To ‘Sport Of Kings’ This September

By Howard Monroe
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVe9t_0egAAA2B00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This summer, khakis, polo shirts and sundresses are set to return to Fairmount Park in a big way as the city launches its own polo tournament. Among the backers is a West Philadelphia native who became a national champion.

“Horses often change so many lives and also help people who are dealing with daily struggles,” Kareem Rosser said.

Rosser knows the struggles well. He grew up in West Philly and says he was going down some wrong paths until he found the path to the Chamounix Equestrian Center.

“At first, they’re intimidating but eventually, you realize they are just beautiful creatures that make you feel easy every day,” Rosser said.

Chamounix is where Rosser found Work to Ride. It’s an equestrian program designed to get kids on the right track. Leslie Hiner founded the program in 1994 and introduced Rosser to polo.

“Seeing him grow up into this polished, smart young person, it’s good,” Hiner said.

Rosser is now on the nonprofit’s board.

On Tuesday, they announced the city’s first Philadelphia Polo Classic.

“To be able to introduce folks from different walks of life, that’s just exciting for us,” Rosser said.

“People from all over the world will come to an urban environment to experience the sport of kings,” Councilmember Curtis Jones said.

The Classic will be held in September at Edgley Field in Fairmount Park.

Some 3,000 people are expected to attend.

Rosser and world polo champion Nacho Figueras will serve as team captains.

“Churchill used to say the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a mind and I think what that means is that a horse loves you and trusts you if you love him and trust him back,” Figueras said.

While this will be the inaugural classic, the hope is that it will grow for years to come.

As Rosser sits perched 10 feet in the air, he says his goal now is to give other kids the experiences he had.

“Really, it’s what ability the sport has to change lives,” Rosser said. “That’s the part to me that’s really important.”

For more information on the Philadelphia Polo Classic, click here .

