Petoskey American Legion Adding New Programs, Office Hours

The Petoskey American Legion Post is hoping to connect more veterans to each to other in a safe, welcoming space. The Petoskey post is developing some new programs and adding office hours to achieve that goal.

One of the programs they’re starting is called MWR, which stands for morale, welfare and recreation. The idea is to give all veterans, not just American Legion members, the opportunity to get together and realize they’re not alone in the struggles they face.

They’ve got a pool table, ping pong, board games, cards, movies and other activities or just the opportunity to come in and talk.

“It’s a chance for veterans to get together in a safe environment, rather than in a public bar. They can tell all of their war stories and not get judged for that,” said Brian Morrison, Post Adjutant for the Petoskey American Legion.

The American Legion views this as a kind of open house where every veteran is welcome. MWR hours are every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion Post at 455 Bay Street, Petoskey. Office hours are Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on that and other activities at the Petoskey American Legion, click here.