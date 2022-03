BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eric Musselman is a master of Twitter promotion. To Arkansas basketball fans, his online presence is part of his charm. To onlookers, it's another quirk of the same man who's been known to take his shirt off to celebrate big wins. Now, to Buffalo sports fans, it's a reason to root for the Razorbacks in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. No. 4 seed Arkansas will play No. 13 seed Vermont at 8:20 p.m. CT Thursday (TNT) in...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO