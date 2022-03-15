ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saga Continues: Brooklyn Nets Fined $50K For Letting Kyrie Irving In Locker Room During Sunday’s Game

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving’s drama continues as the team is fined $50K for allowing him in the locker room during Sunday’s game.

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The NBA season is almost over and Kyrie Irving is still 10 toes down in his vaccine stance. To be honest, he’s made a little bit of progress by holding out as he’s now allowed to play away games and from the looks of it, he’s still in shape and still delivering.

As COVID protocols change they will only benefit him more, but as surges continue, we know how that will go for him. This past Sunday Kyrie took it a step further by coming to the game he wasn’t allowed to play in to support his team. Kevin Durant went on to score a season-high 53 points and left the court embracing Kyrie.

After the game, Kevin Durant spoke on the vaccine mandates and how insane it was Kyrie couldn’t play. Shortly after, the Nets were fined $50K for allowing Kyrie in the locker room and issued a statement on KD’s comments regarding the mandate and the Mayor.

“The last two years have been a difficult and painful time for New Yorkers, as well as a very confusing time with the changing landscape of the rules and mandates,” Durant said. “I do appreciate the task the Mayor has in front of him with all the city has been through. My frustration with the situation doesn’t change the fact that I will always be committed to helping the communities and cities I live in, and play in.”

At this point, even the commissioner Adam Silver is backing Kyrie, so hopefully, we can all put this behind us soon.

Kyrie has the support of his teammates and Adam Silver so it shouldn’t even be worth the conversation even if we feel differently.

