It’s no secret that the crop of high school wrestling talent in Western Pennsylvania has long been considered the best the nation has to offer. Year after year, the WPIAL cleans up the hardware at the PIAA tournament, and 2022 was no different, as seven local wrestlers took home Class 3A state titles out of 13 weight divisions. Including Class 2A, nine WPIAL wrestlers claimed gold medals overall at this year’s tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 18 HOURS AGO