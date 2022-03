JUPITER, Fla. — Three words. New Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said more than 2,000 of them on Monday, but three words pierced the Florida wind and my ears. Speaking to members of the media on the first official day of spring training, Marmol pointed out that a lot of teams have optimism on Day One, but: “I will tell you right now, our group is more than optimistic about their season. They're convicted about winning — and that's a big difference.”

