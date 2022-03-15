ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Could spring forward, fall back fade into the sunset?

By Dennis Romboy
deseret.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring forward and fall back could be fading into the sunset. The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent. If approved by the House and signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would no longer have to set their clocks back an hour and lose an hour...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

