Charlottesville, VA

Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs | NIT Men's Basketball

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOydP_0egA40tb00

The Cavaliers host the Bulldogs in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday

Virginia set to host Mississippi State in NIT first round (; 0:20)

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (19-13) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15)

When: Wednesday, March 16th at 7pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ESPN2

All-time series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 2-1

Last meting: Mississippi State defeated Virginia 86-84 on December 29th, 1988 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

By the Numbers

Opponent Breakdown: Mississippi State

Notable results: Louisville (72-58 L), Arkansas (81-68 W), Georgia (88-72 W), Alabama (78-76 W), Kentucky (82-74 L), Tennessee (72-63 L), Auburn (81-68 L), Alabama (80-75 L)

Mississippi State turned in a record of 18-15 and 8-10 in a highly competitive SEC this season. The Bulldogs picked up a few very impressive wins over Alabama and Arkansas and hung around in some close losses to Kentucky and Auburn. Like many of the teams in the NIT field, Mississippi State is a quality team capable of competing at a high level.

The Bulldogs are lead by dynamic guard Iverson Molinar, who is third in the SEC in scoring at 17.6 points per game. Look for Virginia to stick Reece Beekman on Molinar in attempt to neutralize the 6'3 guard. Mississippi State has two other double-digit scorers with the forward-tandem of Tolu Smith and Garrison Brooks, a player who is very familiar with Virginia after competing against the Cavaliers several times during his four seasons at North Carolina. Brooks is averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Smith is averaging 14.1 points per game on 57.1% shooting from the floor to go along with 6.3 rebounds per game.

There is not expected to be many three-pointers made or attempted in this matchup, as Mississippi State and Virginia share a common inability to make three-pointers. The Bulldogs shoot 29.5% from three as a team this season, the second-lowest mark in the SEC.

See the full 2022 NIT bracket here: NIT Bracket Revealed | 2022 National Invitation Tournament

What to Watch For

Tony Bennett and Ben Howland

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland coached against both Tony and Dick Bennett for several seasons in the Pac-12. Howland was the head coach at UCLA from 2003-2013, while Dick Bennett coached Washington State from 2003-2006 before his son took over and coached the Cougars from 2006-2009. Howland likened coaching against both Dick and Tony Bennett to getting a root canal and Tony Bennett said Howland was "one of the best coaches" and "the gold standard" of the Pac-12, so there is certainly a great deal of mutual respect between the two coaches ahead of their reunion in the first round of the NIT.

A chance for home-court redemption at John Paul Jones Arena

For Kihei Clark, who played a critical role in Virginia's 2019 National Championship run and who has left an indelible mark on the UVA men's basketball program, it was nothing less than heartbreaking when what seemed to be his final game at John Paul Jones Arena on senior day ended with a buzzer-beating defeat on a three-pointer from Florida State's Matthew Cleveland. That result also came on the heels of a tough four-point home-loss to the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils just a few days earlier. That was certainly no way to go out for Clark, who is a senior, but has yet to announce whether he is returning to Charlottesville for a fifth season. While the Cavaliers would have preferred a selection to the NCAA Tournament, a bid to the NIT gives them a chance to play another game at home, as Mississippi State's Humphrey Coliseum undergoes renovations. Wednesday's first round game against the Bulldogs is an opportunity for the Hoos to get some home-court redemption as they seek to give Kihei Clark and the seniors a proper send-off.

Virginia seeks third NIT title

While missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 is undoubtedly a disappointment for the Virginia men's basketball program, the Cavaliers still have an opportunity to win a championship this season. As Tony Bennett said this week, the opportunity to play postseason basketball should never be taken for granted. Virginia has won two NIT titles in program history (1980 and 1992). If the Cavaliers want to make a run at a third NIT championship to end the season on a high note, they will have to get past a very solid Mississippi State team in the first round on Wednesday night.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Shellenberger and Kastner Earn ACC Lacrosse Weekly Honors

No. 14 UVA Men's Tennis Beats No. 21 Notre Dame and Louisville

Virginia Baseball Splits Sunday Doubleheader with Duke

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Mississippi State in NIT

Selection Sunday: Virginia Basketball Misses First NCAA Tournament Since 2013

Mia Barnett and Owayne Owens Earn All-American Honors at NCAA Indoor Championships

