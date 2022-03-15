ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Baton Rouge Man Arrested For Possession Of Approximately 58K Worth Of Marijuana

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELOUSAS, LA - Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 49 in the Opelousas area on March 14, 2022. Detectives...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 4

Billie Couvillion
1d ago

meanwhile, Veterans were at the State Capitol just yesterday, regarding lack of supply, too high prices and inaccessibility to the 9 "pharmacies" for people who live too far away and/or don't have transportation.

Reply
8
Related
The Hill

House leaders want to take up daylight saving time bill — later

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#La Narcotics
The Hill

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Zients to leave post

President Biden 's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy