Baton Rouge Man Arrested For Possession Of Approximately 58K Worth Of Marijuana
OPELOUSAS, LA - Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 49 in the Opelousas area on March 14, 2022. Detectives...www.kadn.com
OPELOUSAS, LA - Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 49 in the Opelousas area on March 14, 2022. Detectives...www.kadn.com
meanwhile, Veterans were at the State Capitol just yesterday, regarding lack of supply, too high prices and inaccessibility to the 9 "pharmacies" for people who live too far away and/or don't have transportation.
Comments / 4