Environment

Rain moving in for Wednesday

By Frank Johnson
wbtw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRain chances are returning for the second half of the week. Clouds will increase tonight as a storm system approaches the Carolinas. Rain will move in late tonight and continue on and off through...

www.wbtw.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Snow Chances Return Later This Week

Chilly temperatures and snow chances return to Green Country this week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak impulse will traverse the southern plains on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight mention for light showers across extreme southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas. This activity is expected to remain well south of the metro, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky due to the proximity of the wave. Temps will remain chilly with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction. A one day warming trend is likely Wednesday. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine and south winds developing around 10 to 20 mph. The next upper-level trough is likely to impact the southern plains Thursday night into Friday with increasing wintry weather potential, including a mention of accumulating snow.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Breezy and bitter cold tonight, staying chilly for Sunday

Tonight, snow showers will diminish but winds remain breezy. We’ll see west winds at about 20-25 mph so expect blowing snow to continue. Low temperatures overnight drop into the teens and even a few single digits. Wind chills will sit in the single digits above and below zero. Don’t...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather for Monday before storms Tuesday

Today will be a mix of sun and clouds today temperatures climb again to 70 degrees this afternoon. “By Monday night showers and t-storms start to move into the area. Most of the rain is expected to move in around Tuesday morning around sunrise.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Rain starts Wednesday, transitions to light snow

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 2, 2022, afternoon and evening. As we head through the late afternoon and evening, clouds will continue to thicken up and some light rain will move in. As temperatures drop, some of this rain will change over...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

Rain returns today through Wednesday morning. Snow flurries on Saturday?

The cold front will stall along the coast today, but we will not have better weather. Instead, the flow aloft will be out of the southwest and an upper-level wave will move across the Deep South. This will allow for rain and a few thunderstorms to move across central Alabama. Some of the rain could briefly be heavy. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Schools Shut Down Over Rain/Snow Mix Wednesday

Today's snow and rain forecast has forced many local school districts to cancel classes. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some parts of the Hudson Valley, predicting up to four inches of snow. Final totals, however, may be much less significant in some areas of the region.
HUDSON, NY
WJBF.com

Clouds increasing, rain moving in later this afternoon

As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Clouds increasing during the day will give way to a few showers late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms with morning lows in the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Snow, rain moves in with slick evening roads expected

Snow is filtering in slowly from the coastline Wednesday, although it is taking its sweet time. Initially, some milder, above average temperatures will lead to some rain or mixing at the coastline. But as temperatures fall as we approach the later afternoon hours, coupled with slightly higher intensity, we could...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Rain moving in for wet week ahead

FLORENCE — Rain showers, which is the March norm for much of Alabama, returns to the Shoals after 3 p.m. today for what may be a wet rest of the week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
ALABAMA STATE

