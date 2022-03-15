ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant

By Venango County Court Reporter
Derrick
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten. The school said she's also the first female GA in a Power Five football program. Michigan announced her hire on Tuesday. The former college basketball...

