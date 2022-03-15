Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant
By Venango County Court Reporter
Derrick
1 day ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten. The school said she's also the first female GA in a Power Five football program. Michigan announced her hire on Tuesday. The former college basketball...
Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky and Saint Peter’s come into their first-round game of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday from opposite ends of the preparatory spectrum. UK Coach John Calipari spoke of seeking a “free-and-loose” approach as best for his players. “I’m not that guy: we’re going to...
FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan has turned heads as a freshman because of his unique hairstyles and his political messages. At the Big 12 tournament, Sochan wore a “Stand With Ukraine” T-shirt before Baylor’s quarterfinal loss to Oklahoma, he dyed his hair blue (one of the colors of the Ukrainian flag) and he wore shoes that read “No War” in protest of the invasion by Russia. Sochan wasn’t made available to the media Wednesday, but he was spotted at practice with pink hair, and someone noted on Twitter that Sochan may be up to six different hairstyles this season.
The NFL's new year is upon us, which means the Vikings and every other team must be under the $208.2 million salary cap — or nearly $210 million for Minnesota when accounting for carryover space from last year — by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The Vikings are already...
The Jets have continued to fill the empty spots on their roster. Gang Green planned to sign former Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin to a three-year, $21 million deal, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Conklin, who turns 27 in July, produced a career season with Minnesota as he caught 61 passes...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s head coach Troy Mattson is set to retire in June after 17 years as leader of the Wildcat women’s basketball program and nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics. In addition to his coaching duties with the women’s basketball program, Mattson was the associate head coach of the NMU men’s basketball program from 1994-2005 and was a part of that program’s coaching staff since 1988. Mattson also guided the women’s tennis team from 1994 to 2003. He was a point guard for the Wildcats from 1982-85. ”I would like to thank Northern Michigan University, Marquette, and the surrounding area,” Mattson said. “For over 55 years, it has been my home and truthfully the only place I have ever wanted to be. Second only to my family, NMU has been the most important aspect of my life.”
Streaking was once considered a tongue and cheek display, nothing like today where you would easily be thrown on the sex offenders list for any kind of brash behavior. But back in the 70's there was apparently a wave of streaking happening in the country which had started with schools like FSU, Texas, Washington State & Maryland and Spring Break may have been the culprit leading to its arrival at U of M. 48 years to the day recently, U of M looked back at when streaking blew up on campus their campus, but never reached the popularity as other places:
WAYLAND, Mich. (WNDU) - Another chance to make history was not meant to be for the Edwardsburg High School girls basketball team in its State Quarterfinal matchup against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Tuesday night at Wayland Union High School. The Falcons dominated the Eddies, winning by a final score...
Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.
Nate VanTimmeren had a breakthrough season for Catholic Central’s football team this past fall, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed by college recruiters. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior tight end has been offered by the University of Toledo. It the first Division I offer for VanTimmeren, who was a Michigan Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention selected.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan basketball games came into Tuesday night just three wins away from cutting down the nets and winning a state championship. Three of those four teams will be advancing on in the MHSAA playoffs. Rockford faced an East Lansing team riding an 11-game...
Scores are reported through the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. DIVISION 1. Orchard Lake St Mary’s 83, Hamtramck 72. Belleville 59, Romulus 48. Detroit Cass Tech 69, Brownstown Woodhaven 46. Detroit...
Comments / 0