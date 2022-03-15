Fed decision in focus as recession fears strike

Since the end of World War II, the entire economic architecture of the planet has changed. Whether it was the formation of the European Common Market, now the European Union, the collapse of the Soviet Union, China's rise as an economic superpower and the widening of the World Trade Organization, which today includes both Russia and China (and over 160 other member countries), the aim of the post-war world was to bind national economies together to reduce the chances of another world war.

