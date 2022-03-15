ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fed decision in focus as recession fears strike

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Steve Liesman on what to expect from...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
KTVZ

Wall Street eyes Fed interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve will likely hike interest rates on Wednesday, marking the end of the ultra-low rate environment the pandemic ushered in two years ago. The market expects a quarter-percentage point to be added to the benchmark rate, lifting it above zero. It would be the first rate hike since late 2018.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Adami
Person
Karen Finerman
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Other Bank Stocks Jumped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Financial stocks rallied on Wednesday as...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#Cnbc
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Push to New Highs as Fed Looks Set to Hike Rates

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields rose to 2.204%...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Insana: Russia's Ukraine invasion is a turning point for investors as the world changes

Since the end of World War II, the entire economic architecture of the planet has changed. Whether it was the formation of the European Common Market, now the European Union, the collapse of the Soviet Union, China's rise as an economic superpower and the widening of the World Trade Organization, which today includes both Russia and China (and over 160 other member countries), the aim of the post-war world was to bind national economies together to reduce the chances of another world war.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

The Fed's fight against inflation won't trigger a recession but it likely means 'breaking the back' on economic growth, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

"That doesn't mean recession, it just means growth expectations are going to come down," Wilson said.The strategist also said that long-term bonds are an attractive investment in the current landscape. As the Fed gears up for a cycle of interest rate hikes in an effort to curb inflation, economic growth...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Oil Prices Don’t Cause Recessions, The Fed Does

It is a common misperception, going back to the 1970s, that rapid oil price increases lead to recessions. Today, many pundits are rejuvenating this false idea as a possible consequence of the rising oil prices that are occurring due to the Ukrainian war. If historical evidence has any sway, this will not happen. The U.S. has only had one recession caused by rapidly increasing oil prices; for the most part, the cause of our recessions has been the Federal Reserve policies, which were in response to other factors taking place in the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy