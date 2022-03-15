ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ryan Reynolds Movie ‘The Adam Project’ Clocks Third-Best Debut Week For Netflix Movie

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjoWX_0egA0DQd00

Click here to read the full article.

Under the new hours-watched weekly metric charts implemented by Netflix back in November, the Shawn Levy-Ryan Reynolds reteam The Adam Project exploded with 92.4 million hours watched by the streamer’s subscribers for the week ending March 13. The figure includes all hours watched for the movie — both those who’ve watched it once and multiple times.

The Adam Project follows a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past, while saving the future. The Adam Project hit Netflix on Friday, March 11.

In August, the delayed 20th Century Studios title Free Guy, directed by Levy and starring Reynolds, was a big breakout hit for original fare on the big screen as the box office was coming out of the pandemic, grossing $121.6M domestic and $331.5M global.

Netflix has backlogged the top 10 most watched movies of each week going back to June 28-July 3, 2021 — this despite the fact that the streamer announced the charts in early November.

The Adam Project ‘s first weekend ranks behind the first frame of the Dwyane Johnson-Gal Gadot-Reynolds heist movie Red Notice (148.7M hours watched for week ending Nov. 14, 2021) and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up (111M for week ending Dec. 26) and also ahead of The Kissing Booth 3 (90.8M for week ending Aug. 15, 2021). This is all on the week’s most watched English language movie chart.

On the March 7-13 most-watched English language TV series list, Pieces of Her , which debuted Season 1 on March 4, was the No. 1 show in its second week with 95.72M hours. The Last Kingdom ‘s final season pulled in 63.54 million hours, ranking 2nd on the list.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Lost City’ SXSW Review: Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Make Slapstick Comedy Look Good

Click here to read the full article. The Lost City, directed by Aaron and Adam Nee and written by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox and Adam Nee, comes at the right time to make audiences laugh. I mean, it’s formulaic, but with its slapstick humor and smoldering leads Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the film is a deserved addition to the treasure-hunting adventure film genre.  Loretta Sage (Bullock) is an author of romance novels who just finished a new story. She speaks of adventures, buried treasure, and lost, ancient cities in her books while deciphering dead languages. Since her husband died, she...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's So Mean To Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the best celebrity friendships. The two actors appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and Reynolds started a hilarious fake feud by continuously pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. This has led to some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, and recently had a chat with kid reporters Lyla and Luna (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and they asked him some hard-hitting questions like why he's so mean to Jackman, who they refer to as "The Greatest Showman."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Adam Mckay
CinemaBlend

How Hugh Jackman Played Matchmaker For Ryan Reynolds With The Free Guy Director

There have been quite a few actors and directors over the years who just work and in turn continue to work together on multiple projects. Think Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Bill Murray and Wes Anderson or Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Well, there’s a new dynamic duo in Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, who made Free Guy together and the upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project. The story about how they found each other is very on brand for the Deadpool star, and involves Reynolds' frenemy, Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Adam Project S#Gadot Reynolds#Red Notice
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hit Dwayne Johnson Movie Returns to Weekly Netflix Top 10

There's just no quit in Red Notice, is there? The action film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot broke all sorts of records for Netflix when it was released on the service last year. With that trio of stars, the film was always going to be popular, but Red Notice was a bigger hit than many expected, delivering the biggest debut of any Netflix original movie in history. Now, four months after its initial release, Red Notice is still finding a substantial audience.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Beetlejuice 2 in the works thanks to Brad Pitt

Did someone say Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice? Because ‘the ghost with the most’ is back. Yes, after years of languishing in the mire of development purgatory, the Beetlejuice sequel has finally taken a step forward, and it’s all thanks to Brad Pitt. Well, we say Brad Pitt. It’s...
MOVIES
PopSugar

27 Movies Starring Oscar Winner Jared Leto

Jared Leto may have gotten his start on television with the cult classic "My So-Called Life," but the actor quickly made a name for himself as a star of the silver screen. Leto — who won an Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" — has a huge filmography under his belt, ranging from indie films to box-office hits. Those movies include his turns in superhero films — the actor has played iconic comic book characters like DC's the Joker and Marvel's Morbius — and his portrayals of real-life people, like Paolo Gucci in 2021's "House of Gucci."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy