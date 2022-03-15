ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

North Carolina school district under fire after mock ‘slave auction’

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVXhK_0egA09yy00

GOLDSTON, N.C. (NEXSTAR) — Chatham County Schools in North Carolina has updated its policies after reports that Black students were “sold” at a mock slave auction at the K-8th grade J.S. Waters School.

In a March 4 Facebook post , parent Ashley Palmer wrote:

Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn’t think it was worth sharing. His friend “went for $350” and another student was the Slavemaster because he “knew how to handle them.”

Ashley Palmer

Palmer, whose 14 year-old attends J.S. Waters, elaborated, saying video showed students “harmonizing the N word.” She says after the incident was reported, the students involved were only suspended for one day, the Charlotte Observer explains.

On Monday, Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson apologized, saying, “Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who were are as a school system. And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”

Several activist and student groups attended Monday’s school board meeting demanding changes to discrimination policies and apologies from the students involved in the “slave auction,” Yahoo! News reports.

Chatham Schools’ board unanimously approved changes to its policies to deal with racism and says its disciplinary and code of conduct rules are being reviewed.

Palmer also spoke at a Monday conference, saying: “… this isn’t the first time our family has had to deal with racist acts towards one of our children… It is just the first time we decided to go the distance to make sure it wasn’t just met with a cultural acceptance bulletin board. But hoped to get recognized for the extreme racism it is and followed with actual real consequences deserving of such a heinous act.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chatham County, NC
Education
County
Chatham County, NC
City
Goldston, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#School District#School Board#J S Waters School#Slavemaster#The Charlotte Observer#Chatham Schools
KRON4 News

Some police sending aid to Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Lakeport Police Department in Lake County, California announced that it was donating ballistic helmets and vests to Ukraine. “Today we donated numerous sets of surplus ballistic helmets and vests to help save lives in Ukraine,” the department stated via Facebook. “Many law enforcement agencies throughout California and the nation are […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter program funded for one year

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — With fire season fast approaching, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved to fund the Sheriff’s Office helicopter program, known as Henry 1, through June 2023. On Tuesday, the board budgeted $2,372,757 to cover one year of helicopter operations and directed staff to investigate long-term funding for the program. Facing […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Marin Water issues new water restrictions

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin Water Board of Directors established new guidelines that aim to discourage the new installation of decorative lawns in commercial areas. On Tuesday, the Board adopted an ordinance that will prohibit the use of District water for irrigating any new ornament lawn in commercial and municipal landscapes. The ordinance […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

State awards $5M in grants to fund women’s pandemic recovery on Equal Pay Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Equal Pay Day, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) has awarded grants to help fund organizations serving women and girls who have been disproportionately affected economically by the ongoing pandemic. Grantees include organizations serving low-income, unemployed, or underemployed, AIAN, BIPOC, LGBTQIA, unhoused, rural, disabled, senior, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

Union claims teachers aren’t being paid

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Educators within the San Francisco unified school district are protesting because they say the new payroll system messed with their paychecks. The school district says it’s payroll department has transitioned to a new system. During the transition, many issues have popped up including teachers not getting paid. The union that represents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Millions of Californians face increasing health insurance rates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A new analysis reveals millions of Californians will face a significant rise in health insurance premiums as the American Rescue Plan is set to expire at the end of the year.  According to Covered California, many will be forced to drop their health coverage and potentially reduce the benefits that they […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Gen Z’ the highest group moving to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new study finds that Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have been moving back to big cities. Rentcafé, a real estate listing firm, found that the volume of rental applications by Gen Z rose 21% over the past year while applications from all other generations declined. The age […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy