ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil prices dropped, so why haven’t gas prices?

By Rob Nesbitt, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoNPn_0egA07DW00

(NEXSTAR) – A glimmer of hope appeared for drivers Tuesday as the price of oil dropped back below $100 per barrel. Yet gas prices remained high, averaging $4.32 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA .

“It’s good news that we’re seeing oil prices retreat below that $110 mark, but we’re going to have to see them stay there for quite some time and possibly trend lower before we see any relief in site,” Michelle Donati with AAA Northern California said.

Just a week ago, the price of a barrel of oil was substantially higher – over $130 – but gas prices were actually lower, at $4.17 nationwide.

What gives?

There’s a lag between changes in oil prices and changes in prices at the pump, and that lag is even slower when prices come down.

When the price of oil starts to rise, you’ll see gas prices rise a few days later, as stations pass on that hike as quickly as possible to avoid losing money. A big spike in crude oil prices is typically followed by a gas price spike three to five days later , explained Patrick De Haan, lead petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas

When crude oil prices start to fall, gas stations might not be in as big of a rush to cut prices.

“Essentially, gas stations often take losses when oil prices rise so quickly, because they cannot dramatically increase pump prices due to local competition,” said Nicole Petersen, a GasBuddy spokesperson. “When oil prices drop, stations take a little bit more time to lower prices as to recoup any losses taken when oil prices rose quickly.”

There’s still a big incentive for gas stations to cut prices, though – to steal away customers from their competitors, said Petersen.

“75 percent, 3 in four consumers said that they would need to change their driving habits or change something within their lifestyle when gas prices hit that $5 mark,” Donati said.

Changes aren’t just expected among drivers, but also by those booking flights.

AAA expects the price of airfare to increase, if fuel costs continue to rise.

As crude oil prices have been falling for about a week, Petersen expects to see the effect trickle down to your local gas pump in the next three to five days.

According to AAA, road trips make up the majority of people’s travel plans during the summer.

Donati expects the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have a large effect on that, especially since gas prices tend to trend upward from May to August during a typical travel year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Tsunami warning issued after Japanese earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off Fukushima in northern Japan led to a tsunami advisory. The tsunami warning covers the Miyago and Fukushima districts of Japan. The same area was struck by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake that caused a nuclear disaster in 2011. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
The US Sun

When will gas prices go down?

FROM grocery items to gasoline, daily expenses are continuing to increase. In bad news for drivers, gas prices just hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008. Some experts estimate prices will reach a $4.25 average by Memorial Day. Currently, the most expensive gas in the country is...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Gas Stations#Crude Oil Prices#Nexstar#Aaa Northern California
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

How high will gas prices go? Experts weigh in

The worst is yet to come for American consumers as gas prices soar past levels last seen during the Great Recession, experts say. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Fox News Digital that the national average is headed for $4.50 per gallon and "could go higher," depending on developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsTimes

Gas Prices Skyrocket Over $5 Per Gallon in One Major U.S. City

Upon Russia invading Ukraine, many Americans have been concerned with how the conflict will directly affect them, from supply chain issues, to inflation, to shortages of certain goods and services. Most notably, many are concerned with fuel prices, worrying about long lines at gas stations and never-before-seen high prices when...
TRAFFIC
Magnolia State Live

America’s average gas price tops $4 per gallon, highest since 2008; Mississippi still slightly below national mark

The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club. In Mississippi, AAA reported Sunday that the average price for regular gasoline was $3.69.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNET

Expect Gas Prices to Soar Again With the Warm Weather

While gas prices have leveled temporarily, motorists should expect them to start spiking again soon, experts warn. On Monday, the national average for a gallon was close to $4.33, within a fraction of the record high set on Friday. That's 88 cents more than a month ago, per AAA, and...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy