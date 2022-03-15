Oil prices dropped, so why haven’t gas prices?

(NEXSTAR) – A glimmer of hope appeared for drivers Tuesday as the price of oil dropped back below $100 per barrel. Yet gas prices remained high, averaging $4.32 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA .

“It’s good news that we’re seeing oil prices retreat below that $110 mark, but we’re going to have to see them stay there for quite some time and possibly trend lower before we see any relief in site,” Michelle Donati with AAA Northern California said.

Just a week ago, the price of a barrel of oil was substantially higher – over $130 – but gas prices were actually lower, at $4.17 nationwide.

What gives?

There’s a lag between changes in oil prices and changes in prices at the pump, and that lag is even slower when prices come down.

When the price of oil starts to rise, you’ll see gas prices rise a few days later, as stations pass on that hike as quickly as possible to avoid losing money. A big spike in crude oil prices is typically followed by a gas price spike three to five days later , explained Patrick De Haan, lead petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

When crude oil prices start to fall, gas stations might not be in as big of a rush to cut prices.

“Essentially, gas stations often take losses when oil prices rise so quickly, because they cannot dramatically increase pump prices due to local competition,” said Nicole Petersen, a GasBuddy spokesperson. “When oil prices drop, stations take a little bit more time to lower prices as to recoup any losses taken when oil prices rose quickly.”

There’s still a big incentive for gas stations to cut prices, though – to steal away customers from their competitors, said Petersen.

“75 percent, 3 in four consumers said that they would need to change their driving habits or change something within their lifestyle when gas prices hit that $5 mark,” Donati said.

Changes aren’t just expected among drivers, but also by those booking flights.

AAA expects the price of airfare to increase, if fuel costs continue to rise.

As crude oil prices have been falling for about a week, Petersen expects to see the effect trickle down to your local gas pump in the next three to five days.

According to AAA, road trips make up the majority of people’s travel plans during the summer.

Donati expects the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have a large effect on that, especially since gas prices tend to trend upward from May to August during a typical travel year.

