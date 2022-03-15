ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s Fed nominee withdraws after GOP boycott coupled with Manchin opposition

By Jacob Fischler
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wijf_0egA06Kn00

Sarah Bloom Raskin of Maryland withdrew her nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday, the day after a key coal-state Democrat announced he would vote against her due to her views on climate change.

In a three-page letter to President Joe Biden, Raskin, a Duke University law professor whom the Senate confirmed to two earlier financial regulatory positions in 2010 and 2014, said she was withdrawing to allow for votes to go forward on a slate of four other nominees to the board overseeing the U.S. central bank.

The withdrawal was first reported by The New Yorker , which also published the letter .

Raskin and four other Fed nominees had been held up for weeks by Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, all of whom refused to meet to consider the nominations and deprived the panel of the quorum needed to vote on them.

In her letter, Raskin laid much of the blame on the Republican senators who boycotted her committee vote, and decried the “polarized condition” of the Senate process.

The Senate confirmed Raskin without controversy in 2010 for a seat on the Fed board and in 2014 to be the second-in-command at the U.S. Treasury Department. Biden nominated her to be the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, the top banking regular on the board.

In a White House statement, Biden also blasted Senate Republicans for tanking a nominee with “unparalleled experience” and two prior Senate confirmations.

“Sarah was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups,” Biden said. “Unfortunately, Senate Republicans are more focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people.”

But it was the Monday statement of Sen. Joe Manchin III, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, opposing Raskin that likely sealed the nominee’s fate . In the evenly divided Senate, Manchin’s vote is needed when Republicans unite in opposition.

Manchin, who leads the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee and has ties to the coal industry, said he was not satisfied that Raskin’s position was compatible with “financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs.”

Biden did not mention Manchin in his statement.

Climate change

In her Tuesday letter, Raskin defended her position that the Fed should consider the risks of climate change when overseeing financial institutions.

“It was — and is — my considered view that the perils of climate change must be added to the list of serious risks that the Federal Reserve considers as it works to ensure the stability and resiliency of our economy and financial system,” she wrote. “This is not a novel or radical position.”

Banks and insurance companies already factor extreme weather risks into their plans, and central banks in other countries have acted on the issue, she said.

“Many in and outside the Senate are unwilling to acknowledge the economic complications of climate change and the toll it has placed, and will continue to place, on Americans,” she said. “Addressing the transition of the economy as it grapples with the effects of climate change is critical to the future of American prosperity.”

The Fed has difficult work that demands immediate attention, Raskin wrote. Withdrawing her own candidacy would allow the nominations of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Governor Lael Brainard, and economists Lisa D. Cook of Michigan State University and Philip Jefferson of Davidson University, to proceed, she said.

In a statement, Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, said he would bring the other nominees for a committee vote.

In a Monday statement, the ranking Republican on Senate Banking, Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, said Republicans who had refused to meet were ready to vote on the other four nominees.

Brown lambasted the Republicans for “a disingenuous smear campaign” against Raskin.

“Sadly, the American people will be denied a thoughtful, experienced public servant who was ready to fight inflation, stand up to Wall Street and corporate special interests, and protect our economy from foreign cyber attacks and climate change,” he said.

In her letter, Raskin thanked Biden, Brown and the rest of the committee’s Democrats, as well as her husband, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, and their daughters.

The post Biden’s Fed nominee withdraws after GOP boycott coupled with Manchin opposition appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There’s a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Metro International

Biden’s Fed nominee Raskin imperiled by Democrat’s opposition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sarah Bloom Raskin’s nomination to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, already stalled by Republicans, was dealt a heavy blow on Monday after she lost the backing of a senator from President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party. Raskin’s “previous public statements have failed to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Sarah
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia personally sanctions Biden, son Hunter, Hillary Clinton, others

On Tuesday, Russia announced personal sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden, and 12 other Americans, including his son Hunter Biden. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new Russian sanctions are in retaliation to the sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. Beyond President...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Fed#Gop#The Federal Reserve Board#Democrat#Duke University#The New Yorker#Republicans#White House
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Donald Trump Jr. claims double standard affects him, Hunter Biden

ORLANDO, Fla. — Donald Trump Jr. attacked Hunter Biden as having gotten away with scandals that he wouldn’t have if he had been a Republican. The eldest son of former President Donald Trump alluded to those scandals without directly invoking the name of President Biden’s son but made an obvious comparison between the two most recent presidential sons.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
KTSA

Backstabbing Biden Is Playing Both Sides Of The Ukraine War

The war in Ukraine is awful. What’s worse than that, is Joe Biden playing both sides in that war. Russia, the invader, makes its cash selling oil. Joe Biden came into office and immediately crushed America’s energy industry. The day he took office it was almost 56 bucks a barrel. Today, it’s more than double that at 115.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

What Russian Sanctions Mean for Joe Biden’s Presidency

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe Biden is a product of the Cold War era. With Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine, that fact is starting to seem less like a relic and more a reward after five decades in Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
541
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy