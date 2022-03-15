ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Thursday; snow totals will depend on temps

By Jessica Lebel
 1 day ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will fall to the 50s on Wednesday as Colorado’s next storm system enters the state. Clouds will increase through the day with afternoon rain showers changing to snow by the evening.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers as early as Wednesday morning. Precipitation will start as rain on the Front Range sometime Wednesday afternoon and will change to snow first on the south and west sides of town.

It will likely be snowing already by the evening commute in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide but could take until around 8 p.m. to start switching to snow in Denver.

Snow showers will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The Thursday morning drive is expected to have the biggest impact.

Showers will come to an end by midday Thursday with dry conditions the rest of the evening.

Forecasting totals for this storm is tricky. It will all depend on how cold and warm certain areas will be and for how long. With that being said, if we see the temperature shift just a few degrees from the current forecast, it could mean a big change in snow totals.

As of Tuesday afternoon here’s what the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting for snow totals:

  • Metro Denver: 2-4 inches (4 likely south and west)
  • Southern foothills and Palmer Divide: 5-10 inches (with locally higher amounts possible)
  • Northern foothills (Boulder): 4-8 inches
  • Northern Front Range (Fort Collins): 1-3 inches
  • Mountains: 2 to 12 inches depending on location

There will be a big gradient of totals up and down the Front Range that could easily shift depending on how fast temperatures cool below freezing. Be sure to check back in with us tomorrow for more details.

Dry and warm weather will return on Friday with highs hitting the upper 50s. Temps in the 60s will return Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance for rain and snow is possible next Monday and Tuesday.

