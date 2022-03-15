No surprise, Great Falls needs housing: Study outlines need, current market

Several Great Falls organizations got together on Tuesday in person and on Zoom for the Housing Production Summit to look at the state of housing in the city and surrounding counties.

The summit presented the results of a Housing Market Demand Assessment performed by The Concord Group and funded by the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA), NeighborWorks Great Falls and the Great Falls Association of Realtors (GFAR).

The full housing study is available at bit.ly/3MQVQHj .

GFDA Senior Vice President Jolene Schalper said the study provides hard data to give developers confidence in the Great Falls market to keep building the housing the city needs.

The summit opened with GFAR providing some statistics on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the housing market in 2020 and 2021.

During 2020, GFAR CEO Terry Thompson said there were few to no open houses, and most real estate showings were done virtually. The median home price went up $31,000 from January to December 2020. By the end of 2021, that number jumped again by $53,500 to a median price of $265,000.

“(In 2020), As fast as houses came on the market they were under contract,” Thompson said. “It was not uncommon to have 10-plus offers on every home and listings under contract the same day.”

In early 2021, the average number of days on the market was 45 days. That dropped to 11 days by August. By December, that number was up to 23 days.

“The low days on market were a result of cash closings for thousands of dollars over the list price,” said Thompson. “The percent of list price received was over 100% for nine months in 2021. In June, the percent of list price was up to 102.5%.

“2021 was the year of the investor and out-of-state buyers, who were primarily responsible for those cash sales. The result has been a negative impact to our first-time home buyers and local residents looking to upgrade their existing homes. They just couldn’t compete.”

So far in 2022, median home price and days on the market have leveled out a bit, but the percent of list price is still over 100%. Great Falls is one of Montana’s most affordable markets, Thompson said, but the Housing Market Demand Assessment data shows that we need more housing.

Adam Seidman of the Concord Group Real Estate Advisors, which conducted the study, presented the results. The study finished in December 2021 and includes Great Falls and a 13-county surrounding area.

Over the next 10 years, Seidman said, Great Falls will need around 4,500 new units — 1,900 rentals and 2,500 for-sale units. Higher-income buyers are primarily driving demand for for-sale homes, while lower-income folks are driving more of the rental market.

Seidman said people are coming to Great Falls for its high quality of life and affordability, both from in and out of state. According to the study, most of the in-migration to Great Falls from 2015 to 2019 came from other Montana counties, with most out-of-staters coming from Los Angeles and Phoenix. In-migration from California, Arizona and Texas increased dramatically.

Great Falls has by far the highest percentage of old housing stock with 70% of homes built before 1980 and only 5-6% built after 2010. These stats show there is opportunity here to build and remodel homes.

Even using conservative estimates, the demand for housing far outstrips the supply, Seidman said. New high-dollar housing production would free up units for middle-income and below, but it’s hard to build housing at lower price points unless the construction is subsidized.

Seidman said there is also a mismatch between prices and household income, causing people who can afford to pay more to settle for lower cost or older homes or rentals. That, in turn, can force the prices of those units up, making affordable housing even harder to find.

In Great Falls, there are opportunities to build housing types not often seen here, such as townhomes, condos and single-family rentals. However, the building opportunities are limited by the current high cost of construction. There’s also a shortage of studio and 1-bedroom units.

The end of Tuesday’s presentation featured a panel of representatives from Great Falls Public Schools, Great Falls Clinic, ADF International, Benefis Health System, Touro College and Calumet talking about their workforce and housing needs. They all said housing is a major concern as they build or add to their workforces.

Currently in the works

According to Brandon Prinzing of LAB Industries, affiliate company Farran Realty will oversee construction of student housing for Great Falls’ forthcoming medical schools that includes 216 apartments south of Benefis Health System near Great Falls Central Catholic High School. The complex will have amenities such as a pool, spa, exercise room, study areas and more. LAB Industries is the architect of the project.

Executive Director Sherrie Arey said NeighborWorks is working on the Highland Development on 123 acres at 33rd Avenue South and 13th Street near the Highland Cemetery. She said the goal is to make the area into a neighborhood with some of the units being owner-built housing. The organization would like to start building in the Fall of 2025.

Roger Becker of Vibe Construction said his company is planning Ponderosa Place with 26 condo units at 24th Avenue South and 13th Street, mostly duplexes and triplexes. He said the company is also planning one or two similar projects in the future. Ponderosa Place should start listing this month, and the first of the units should be finished in early June.

Jason Lindseth of Big Sky Select Properties gave an update on the Milwaukee Station project, which has already been two years in the works. The project includes a 121-unit structure with commercial space and shared outdoor space. The development will break ground this spring.

Woith Engineering’s Spencer Woith talked about Discovery Meadows, a 264-family unit complex of 1- to 2-bedroom units. It’s planned for 7th Avenue North and 52nd Street near the soccer complex. Groundbreaking should happen sometime in 2022 for the first of three phases.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: No surprise, Great Falls needs housing: Study outlines need, current market