ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Class Is Still In Session: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Renewed For Second Season

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1CcW_0eg9wTvs00

Class will not be dismissed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QFWR_0eg9wTvs00

Source: ABC / abc

On Monday (March 14), ABC announced that its’ breakout comedy “ Abbott Elementary ” has been renewed for a second season.

This news doesn’t come as a surprise. The show created, written by and starring Quinta Brunson has become a fan favorite. The show continues to trend every week and its ratings have been nothing short of spectacular.

In fact, Abbott Elementary is ABC’s number one new comedy in two years in adults 18-49 and is tied with CBS ‘ “Ghosts” (which also got an early Season 2 renewal) for the season’s number one comedy for the same age range. “Abbott Elementary” is ABC’s first comedy renewal for the 2022-2023 broadcast cycle and joins only “ Grey’s Anatomy ” and spinoff “Station 19” as scripted series set to return next season.

“Abbott Elementary” focuses on a group of educators with different backgrounds, optimism, and experience levels who work in an under-resourced Philadelphia public school with the goal of helping their students succeed in life despite the circumstances they’re faced with. The hit series is being applauded for its fresh and honest approach in documentary-style filming of the teaching profession in the 21st century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqmEJ_0eg9wTvs00

Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc

It was revealed last week that the show would team up with publishing company Scholastic to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs, coupling the successful show’s marketing campaign with a cause that’s very worthy. The book fairs will take place at seven Title 1 schools between March 14th through the 18th.

The schools that will host the book fairs include Harrity Elementary in Philadelphia (which Abbott Elementary is based on); Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pennsylvania; Chicago’s Bond Elementary; Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis: Freeman Elementary in Flint, Michigan and Los Angeles based Cortana Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary schools. Each student will receive two books and each teacher will receive 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foK4J_0eg9wTvs00

Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc

The Warner Bros Television and 20th Television produced show stars Quinta Brunson ( A Black Lady Sketch Show ) as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams ( Everybody Hates Chris ) as Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter (Life’s Work) as Melissa Schemmenti, Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Moesha ) as Barbara Howard, Chris Perfetti (Crossbones) as Jacob Hill and Janelle James (Black Monday) as Ava Coleman. Brunson executive produces alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker as well as Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot and the majority of Season 1 episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9EKJ_0eg9wTvs00

Source: ABC / abc

The aforementioned Janelle James, who plays the hilarious, self-centered and sometimes obnoxious principal of the school took to Instagram to share the great news with the fans in only a way that she could.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janelle James (@janellejamescomedy)

Fans of “Abbott Elementary” were filled with excitement to hear about the continuation of the show, especially since the last new episode to air was on February 22nd. The first season continues with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 p.m. with “Open House.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auhag_0eg9wTvs00

Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc

Here’s a synopsis of the episode:

“It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara’s daughter’s visit creates a commotion in more ways than one.”

Sounds hilarious right? We can’t wait to see who is playing Barbara’s daughter!

How excited are you for Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary?” What have been your favorite episodes from Season 1 so far?

Be sure to let us know in the comments and tune in when season 1 reconvenes on March 22nd at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Swipes Reboot of Classic ABC Show

Another classic network series is getting revived, but this time not on its original network. NBC is reportedly developing a new take on Life Goes On, which originally aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The series joins a growing trend of shows shuffling between networks and platforms. Life Goes...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Ok Magazine

Top L.A. Attorney Mike Emrani Believes Alec Baldwin Should Have 'Stayed Quiet' Following 'Rust' Shooting, Dubs ABC Sit-Down A 'Mistake'

Alec Baldwin may have made the wrong move by sitting down with ABC to discuss the tragic Rust shooting. Top Los Angeles based attorney Mike Emrani exclusively spoke to OK! to break down the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 when the actor, 63, allegedly fired a prop gun that was accidentally loaded with live rounds of ammunition during filming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Halpern
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Randall Einhorn
Person
Tyler James Williams
TVLine

Brian Dietzen Says That NCIS Alum's Dreamy Return 'Was Such a Blessing'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the Feb. 28 episode of CBS’ NCIS. It was a little over a year ago when NCIS, with its first episode set during the pandemic, pulled a Linda Reagan on us and gradually revealed that Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s wife, Breena, had died of COVID. Due to an imperfect storm of COVID protocols while filming plus the off-screen time jump, viewers didn’t get to see Jimmy say farewell to his wife. But that was rectified somewhat this Monday, when series alum Michelle Pierce reprised her role as Breena  in a dream-like...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros Television#Elementary Schools#Abc Abc#Abbottelementary#Abbott Elementary#Cbs#Hulu#Abbottelemabc
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch ‘The Thing About Pam’ Starring Renée Zellweger

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. True crime aficionados can watch Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger transform into Pam Hupp, the convicted murderer currently on trial for allegedly killing her best friend, Betsy Faria, in small-town Missouri.More from The Hollywood ReporterRenee Zellweger in NBC's 'The Thing About Pam': TV ReviewWhere to Watch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in 'Marry Me' OnlineRenee Zellweger Reveals She Studied International Law at...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Lands Peacock Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. The fourth season of Yellowstone has secured its premiere date on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. The streamer will launch the fourth season on March 28. It comes after the Kevin Costner-fronted western drama scored 9.3M total viewers in live+same day for its finale on Paramount Network. The streaming premiere date will be a boon for fans looking to digitally binge the series, which has been renewed for a fifth season. The unusual deal, which sees Peacock stream the show rather than Paramount+, was recently called “unfortunate” by Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish. The series, which is produced...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Today' Host Quits His Other Show

Craig Melvin is making some major career moves. The Today co-anchor is set to exit Craig Melvin Reports at the end of the month, a network spokesperson confirmed on Monday, per Deadline and Variety. According to the spokesperson, in Melvin's absence, a rotating lineup of guest anchors will host the MSNBC hour for the foreseeable future. A guest anchor roster has not been revealed at this time. The show will continue to bring on guest anchors until a permanent host is announced at a later time.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks

Disney+ has released a first look image of its upcoming all-new live action “Pinocchio,” which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September. Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy