Greenville, NC

ECU Communications Job Fair showcases career paths for students

By Emily Cervarich
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 9OYS attended East Carolina University’s Department of Communications Job Fair on Tuesday to help answer students’ questions about taking that leap into the career field, and how it’s really just about making that first step.

9OYS Producer Daniel Roberts and Digital Reporter Emily Cervarich also participated in a panel discussion of ECU alum for students to engage in.

Students got out of class for a first-hand look at some career and internship opportunities available to them through ECU’s Communication Department. Many students took the chance to browse and network. For students like ECU junior Bailey Mennemeier, she was on a mission.

“I’ve been on the hunt for an internship for almost a year now. It’s a lot more competitive than I thought it was going to be, and my path changed from journalism to PR as well so it has definitely changed my approach to internships,” Mennemeier says.

After attending the fair and speaking with different organizations she said, “I realized there was more available to me than there was before.”

Friend and sophomore, Tianna Rodgers, also is concentrating her major on PR. She said the fair allowed her to connect with groups she hopes to get involved with in the future.

“There were a lot of good opportunities out here like the Association for Mexicans (AMEXCAN) that was really interesting to me to know that there is a great organization right here in Greenville that I can actually get to and get my hands on.”

ECU Sophomore Tianna Rodgers, Communications & PR

While students like freshman Noah Walker took the chance to get a better idea of what he hopes to do in the broadcast field. He already has a summer internship set up.

“When I came to college I already knew I would be a communication major and that kind of influenced my school choice,” Walker said.

When asked what his ultimate dream job would be, he said, “Probably someone super in charge of a university sports broadcasting program, I would also love to be someone important at a news station.”

And Tuesday’s job fair made some of those decisions for students a little easier, and possibly, not so far out of reach.

