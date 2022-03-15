ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

British royal family member to give a keynote address in New York City

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIFMD_0eg9w0fI00

The Countess of Wessex is in the Big Apple! Queen Elizabeth ’s daughter-in-law arrived in New York on Sunday, per the Court Circular . While in town, Sophie will deliver the key note address at ﻿an event (“Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan”) hosted by the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan, UN Women and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

RELATED:

Prince Charles has sweet photo of daughter-in-law Meghan Markle on display at London home

During her four-day working visit, the Countess, who is a global ambassador of 100 Women in Finance and a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), will also undertake engagements in support of gender equality in the workplace, as well as attend 100WF’s First Impressions event and will spend time with international eye health leaders from UN Women, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation to celebrate the adoption of the United Nations’ “Vision for Everyone” Resolution.

The royal’s first stop on Monday was at the QEII Garden in Manhattan’s Financial District. Sophie, bundled up in a cream coat, marked Commonwealth Day on March 14 by planting a rosemary bush at the garden, which “celebrates the historic ties of friendship between the UK, the USA and the Commonwealth.”

Following her visit to the garden, the royal mom of two, wearing a leather dress and boots, opened St. George’s Society of New York’s new office at 866 United Nations Plaza.

There, the Countess heard about the non-profit organization’s work to support vulnerable people with British and Commonwealth heritage in the city. Prince Edward’ s wife also unveiled a plaque and met with students who have received scholarships from the Society. In the evening, Sophie changed ﻿into a printed dress for a UN Commonwealth Day reception held at The Yale Club.

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

The Palace Just Subtly Responded to Rumors the Queen Died—Here’s What Her Health Is Like Now

Click here to read the full article. Since her positive COVID-19 test, royal wishers have wanted to know if Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and what her health is like after false rumors she had died. Buckingham Palace announced on February 20, 2022, that the Queen, 95, had tested positive for coronavirus days after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, had also tested positive. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the palace released in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband Expelling Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex From Monarchy? Police To Investigate Duke's Charity Amid Alleged Honours Act Offenses

Prince Charles is said to slim down the monarchy once he becomes king. Prince Charles continuously makes it to the headline amid the growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Numerous royal fans got worried after learning about Her Majesty spending a night in a hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch, Royal Family Reportedly Cruel To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Former Correspondent Claims

Queen Elizabeth and the royals should have done more to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly not as considerate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compared to her treatment of Prince Andrew. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt claimed that the royal family should have adjusted to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as members of the firm.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Prince Edward Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Youngest Received An Offer To Be King Ahead Brother Prince Charles' Reign?

Prince Edward once received a bizarre but charming offer to be a king, but the palace declined it. Prince Edward could have been king ahead of his older brother, Prince Charles, had he accepted a bizarre offer in the 1990s. The Count of Wessex allegedly received a letter from a Royalist Party of Estonia that requested him to be their king.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Princess Eugenie Allegedly Replacing Duchess Of Cambridge As Peacemaker; Will Bring Prince Harry Back To Royal Family?

Kate Middleton has been dubbed the "peacemaker," but Princess Eugenie might play the role for Harry. Kate Middleton plays a significant role in keeping the royal family together. According to several sources, the duchess is inclined in helping other members of the royal family mend their relationship, earning her the title "peacemaker." However, Princess Eugenie could also play a role in bringing Prince Harry back to the firm.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#New York City#Un Women#United Nations#Court Circular#Qeiigarden#Hrh#Consuls General#Commonwealth#The United Nations
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Stealing Kate Middleton's Thunder? Missing Royal's Photo During A Public Outing Leaks While Prince William's Wife Is In Denmark

A photo of Meghan Markle in a public outing leaks while Kate Middleton is in Denmark. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been pitted when both are still serving the monarchy. The Duchess of Sussex already moved to the United States, but the rivalry has continued. Meghan Markle Allegedly Stole...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Humiliated: Sussexes Mocked For New Legal Battle, 'Suing Is The New Job'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mocked on Twitter after the Duke of Sussex filed a libel case. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows on social media after the former filed a libel case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's critics mocked them that their new profession is suing newspapers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Wife Responsible For Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Battle? Duchess Reportedly Represents Everything Meghan Markle Disliked About Royal Life

A TV host suggested Camilla Parker-Bowles was the one who transmitted COVID-19 to Queen Elizabeth. Camilla Parker-Bowles has been canceled since her relationship with Prince Charles was confirmed. Critics claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall actually ruined the marriage of Princess Diana and the Prince of Wales as she reportedly remained in contact with the future king despite both being married to other people.
WORLD
In Style

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Return to the U.K. and Be Part-Time Royals

When Prince Charles ascends the throne and trades in his prince title to king, it could usher in more than just a few changes to the royal family, including where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle factor in to the arrangement. During an appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast, royal author Tom Quinn, who wrote Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, said that Harry and Meghan are "hoping to return to the U.K. as part-time royals" since Charles is seen as more of a "modernizer" than Queen Elizabeth.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Could Be Questioned by Police in Prince Charles’ Cash-For-Honors Scandal

As Scotland Yard launches an inquiry into Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation – specifically allegations that the organization’s former chief executive, Michael Fawcett, promised knighthood and British citizenship to a Saudi billionaire in exchange for donations to the Foundation – Prince Harry could be interviewed by the police as the case is investigated, The Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reminded He’s Not ‘Normal’ By Prince Andrew? Royals Relationship Revisited

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly had an awkward conversation years ago. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly have a complicated relationship. Even though they share some similarities, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t want to be compared to the Duke of York. Years ago, Prince Harry told The Times that one of his fears is to become boring because royal fans are supporting the younger royals than the ones from his generation.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy