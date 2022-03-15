ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NSW reports 30,402 new Covid cases overnight as Omicron sub-variant infections surge – although there's a reason the number isn't as worrying as it seems

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

New South Wales has recorded 30,402 new Covid cases and five deaths as fears rise over the new Omicron sub-variant.

The new cases on Wednesday include 10,000 positive rapid antigen test results taken from Sunday and Monday that weren't included in previous numbers due to a data processing issue.

NSW Health said the issue has since been resolved.

The numbers are still a jump from the 10,689 infections announced on Tuesday around the state.

There are now 1,016 residents in hospital, down from 1,032 receiving care on Tuesday.

The number of patients in intensive care has also dropped by two to 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nunA_0eg9vuba00
New South Wales has recorded 30,402 new Covid cases on Wednesday, but 10,000 were recorded earlier in the week

Meanwhile a former World Health Organisation scientist has said that nearly everyone will catch the new BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

While the now-dominant strain is not as deadly as previous ones, including Delta, it is up to six times more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19, Professor Adrian Esterman told Daily Mail Australia.

The virus is also up to 30 per cent more infectious than the initial BA.1 version of Omicron which forced the reinstitution of lockdowns at Christmas.

The higher risk of contagiousness comes from the variant's superior ability to 'evade' immunity - meaning even triple-vaccinated people are susceptible to catching the new strain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNXWF_0eg9vuba00
A former World Health Organisation scientist has said that nearly everyone will catch the new BA.2 Omicron subvariant (pictured in Sydney)

Professor Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistician, said it was very likely all Australians would be at risk of catching BA.2 this year - especially since the end of restrictions such as social distancing and indoor mask mandates.

'(At the moment) you are much more likely to get it; we're already seeing that with the case numbers going up,' he said.

While not everyone exposed to a virus is infected by it, BA.2's high 'basic reproduction number' or 'R0' of 12 - compared to 2.5 for the original Wuhan virus - could mean almost all Australians will come into contact with it in 2022.

The R0 is the average number of secondary infections produced by a typical case; an R0 of 12 means up to 12 people could be infected by each case.

'Everyone's been exposed to Covid-19, full-stop, and unless you're very careful you will be exposed again this year,' Professor Esterman said.

'With face mask mandates being dropped, social distancing being removed, the chances are even higher.'

