ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil prices dropped, so why haven’t gas prices?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNvBX_0eg9vsq800

(NEXSTAR) – A glimmer of hope appeared for drivers Tuesday as the price of oil dropped back below $100 per barrel. Yet gas prices remained high, averaging $4.32 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA .

Just a week ago, the price of a barrel of oil was substantially higher – over $130 – but gas prices were actually lower, at $4.17 nationwide.

What gives?

There’s a lag between changes in oil prices and changes in prices at the pump, and that lag is even slower when prices come down.

When the price of oil starts to rise, you’ll see gas prices rise a few days later, as stations pass on that hike as quickly as possible to avoid losing money. A big spike in crude oil prices is typically followed by a gas price spike three to five days later , explained Patrick De Haan, lead petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas

When crude oil prices start to fall, gas stations might not be in as big of a rush to cut prices.

“Essentially, gas stations often take losses when oil prices rise so quickly, because they cannot dramatically increase pump prices due to local competition,” said Nicole Petersen, a GasBuddy spokesperson. “When oil prices drop, stations take a little bit more time to lower prices as to recoup any losses taken when oil prices rose quickly.”

There’s still a big incentive for gas stations to cut prices, though – to steal away customers from their competitors, said Petersen.

As crude oil prices have been falling for about a week, Petersen expects to see the effect trickle down to your local gas pump in the next three to five days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Weather Threat Overnight

THURSDAY: Our nicest day of the week will actually be on St. Patrick’s Day! Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. FRIDAY: Another quick shot of rain and a few thunderstorms will come early Friday, mainly before sunrise with the passage of a cold front. There will be […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County armed robbery suspect arrested

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for armed robbery in Lamar County was arrested on Wednesday, March 16 in Covington County. Lamar County Chief Deputy Brad Weathers said Ramsey Pittman almost ran over officers and crashed his car before being arrested. He added that Pittman was out on parole at the time and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Prices#Petroleum#Nexstar#Aaa
deseret.com

Oil prices are below $100 a barrel. What does that mean for gas prices?

Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, gas prices were at their highest in almost 15 years during the first week of March. On March 7, Brent crude oil, the world benchmark for crude oil, hit a high of $139.13, and the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hit a high of $130.50, according to Reuters.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WDBO

How you can save money as gas prices shatter records

After days of rising gas prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the national average for a gallon of gas is now the highest in United States history. The average cost of a gallon of regular fuel is approximately $4.17, according to AAA. That price tops the $4.11 price for a gallon of regular gas set in the summer of 2008.
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Concerns of Gas Theft Grow As Prices Continue Surging

Police departments across North America are warning drivers to protect themselves against an increase in gas theft as oil prices continue to rise. Russian sanctions, pandemic-related supply chain issues, and rampant inflation have all contributed to the spike in fuel prices in the last few weeks. At a glance. Rising...
BUSINESS
Axios

Oil prices suddenly declining, raising hopes gas may follow

Oil prices have suddenly reversed course, falling almost as quickly as they rose in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The about-face raises the prospect of a corresponding drop in gas prices, which hit a record high last week. By the numbers: The price...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

5 ways to save on gas as prices soar to a record high

Americans already grappling with surging inflation must also now contend with record-high gas prices after they jumped on Tuesday to $4.17 per gallon. That's expected to cost motorists thousands more to fuel up their vehicles annually. With oil analysts predicting that prices at the pump could stay elevated for months,...
TRAFFIC
WNYT

Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

Some people do not want to pay for gas, so they are stealing it instead. "If gas prices continue to spike, people might become more and more desperate, but we'll have to see," Tara Ricard, manager of Marketing and PR for AAA. This alarming national trend is happening as gas...
ALBANY, NY
AL.com

Alabama gas prices: Will the dip in prices continue?

As expected, the falling price in oil is showing up - very slowly - at gas stations around the country and in Alabama. According to AAA, the average price in Alabama for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline today is $4.12, two cents less from the day before. A week...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Touch A Truck 2022 returns to Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Junior League of Jackson will host Touch A Truck on March 26 at Trustmark Park in Pearl The event will begin with Big Wheel Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy breakfast with the big rigs. Tickets are limited and will […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy