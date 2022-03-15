ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

House speaker not budging on Medicaid extension for new moms

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf4Ix_0eg9vq4g00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he opposes efforts to revive a proposal that would let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth.

“My position on the postpartum thing has not changed,” Gunn, a Republican, told reporters Tuesday at the Capitol.

Mississippi allows two months of Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth. Advocates for low-income women say expanding the government insurance coverage up to a year could improve health outcomes in a state with a high rate of maternal mortality.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 46-5 on Feb. 2 to pass Senate Bill 2033 to authorize a year of postpartum coverage. The bill passed the House Medicaid Committee on March 1 but died last week when Gunn and House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood chose not to bring it up for a vote before a deadline.

Mississippi Senate committee advances tax cut proposal

Republican. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Monday that he wants to revive an effort to extend postpartum coverage, calling it “a good-faith effort to keep our babies healthy and our mothers healthy.”

Gunn told The Associated Press last week that he did not want anything that would appear to be a broader expansion of Medicaid. Mississippi is one of a dozen states that have not expanded Medicaid to working people whose jobs do not provide health insurance. The expansion is an option under the federal health overhaul signed into law by then-President Barack Obama in 2010.

About 60% of births in Mississippi in 2020 were financed by Medicaid, according to Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that tracks health statistics. Only Louisiana had a higher rate, at 61%.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a report in April 2019 about maternal mortality in the state from 2013 to 2016. A committee of physicians, nurses and others examined deaths that occurred during pregnancy or up to one year of the end of pregnancy, and it recommended expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year.

The report said that, for those years, Mississippi had 33.2 deaths per 100,000 live births, which was 1.9 times higher than the U.S. ratio of 17.3 deaths per 100,000 live births. The report also found the Black women had 51.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. The numbers for white women were 18.9 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

It’s a deal: Mississippi teacher pay plan awaits final votes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Negotiators from the Mississippi House and Senate reached a deal Wednesday to boost some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The two Republican-controlled chambers will vote on the plan in coming days, and members are expected to pass it by wide margins. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Cities with the worst commutes in Mississippi

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Arts Day at the Capitol set for March 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Arts Commission will host Arts Day at the Capitol 2022 on Wednesday, March 23. The event will be held at the Mississippi State Capitol from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Arts Day at the Capitol 2022 is a chance for Mississippi’s arts community to gather and network at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

98 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 98 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 793,201 with 12,308 deaths. MSDH has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

UnitedHealthcare provides nearly $170K to support children at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi has provided $169,500 in funding to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to support children, their families, and the provider community with local professional sickle cell disease expertise and behavioral health support and services. “Providing equitable access to care and health education resources to Mississippians is a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko considers changing smoking ordinance

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko is considering make a change to its smoking ordinance. According to BreezyNews, the owners of Spring Street Cigars asked the board to consider changing the ordinance to allow a smoking lounge inside their proposed new store in downtown Kosciusko. The complete smoking ordinance can be found online. […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

USM Nursing Program ranked as Mississippi’s best by online guide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) nursing program has received esteemed recognition from online resource guide Nursingprocess.org, earning the top spot for best accredited nursing schools in Mississippi. “Southern Miss Nursing has a long history of excellence and leading the profession in the state,” said Dr. Lachel Story, Dean, College of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Delbert Hosemann
WJTV 12

Ridgeland Library funding: City, system try to move on

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing dispute between the City of Ridgeland and the Ridgeland Library may be ending soon. After withholding funds from the library after a display of LGBT books, the Board of Aldermen met to resolve the issue. Alderman Wesley Hamlin, Ward 6, said the situation strained the relationship between the city […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Greater Belhaven announces special election on property tax assessment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All registered voters living in the proposed Greater Belhaven Community Improvement District will have the opportunity to vote on the creation of a Special Local Improvement Assessment District during an upcoming special election on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors will decide on an additional property tax assessment of 6 mils to be used for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Riverfront Park proceedings face few legal obstacles

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County supervisors and Vicksburg leaders are working to abandon the current Riverfront Park property and accept a property donation from the Golding Family. The Vicksburg Post reported there are a few legal hurdles to get through before work can begin on the new park. Officials must do the following for […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

EMS Emergency: First responders ask state for support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Although the pandemic seems to be on a decline, COVID-19 has caused problems for healthcare workers in Mississippi. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are in a state of emergency because of a personnel shortage. Officials said the pandemic has played a major role in the shortage. Many EMTs and paramedics have battled […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Coverage#Ap#Republican#Senate#The Associated Press
WJTV 12

Military organization gives Mississippi College a friendly designation

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College (MC) was acknowledged by the Military Friendly program, which has selected MC as a Military Friendly School for the 2022-23 Military Friendly Cycle. In November 2019, MC became the first private school in the state to reduce tuition for military personnel affiliated either part-time or full-time with any branch of the armed […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County students to receive medical, clinical services

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School Board of Trustees has approved Southeast Mississippi Rural Health to provide student medical and clinical services, according to Pine Belt News. Under the new agreement, nurses will be sent to schools throughout the Lamar County School District. Nurse practitioners will be able to perform screenings and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate unanimously adopted a Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) that condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, SCR 563 also stated that Mississippi should sever ties with Russia, including prohibiting the distribution/storage of alcohol from Russia and investing in Russian assets through the retirement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJTV 12

Free dog, cat food giveaway to be held in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Spay/Neuter Natchez will host a free dog and cat food giveaway on Saturday, March 19. The Natchez Democrat reported the event will be in the parking lot of Kelly’s Kids on Liberty Road starting at 10:00 a.m. The event will be open to neighbors in Mississippi and Louisiana. Those […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

New Humphreys County sheriff sworn in

HUMPHREY COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A new Humphreys County sheriff was sworn in on Wednesday, March 16. This comes about a week after the death of former Sheriff Charles Sharkey. Dean Johnson was sworn in as the new sheriff. He has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. Johnson has been with Humphreys County Sheriff’s […]
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy