$15 billion in COVID-19 response funding stripped from new spending bill

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– A potential new uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide, with traces of...

www.abccolumbia.com

UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
New Hampshire Bulletin

COVID aid stripped from U.S. spending bill after protests states would lose relief money

WASHINGTON – Congressional leaders on Wednesday pulled more than $15 billion in emergency COVID-19 aid from a government funding bill after infuriated Democrats said their states would get shut out of promised cash from a 2021 pandemic relief package. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that it was “heartbreaking” to remove the COVID-19 funding, […] The post COVID aid stripped from U.S. spending bill after protests states would lose relief money appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Independent

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers sue to force US government to end mask mandate for planes

A group of Republican lawmakers is suing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to force an end to coronavirus mask requirements on airplanes. The group of 16 GOP members of Congress is led by Representative Thomas Massie and was joined by Senator Rand Paul. The lawsuit called the current CDC guidelines an "illegal mask mandate for individuals traveling on commercial airlines”.The lawsuit includes Representatives Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Warren Davidson, Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Mast, Alex Mooney, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, Matt Rosendale and Chip Roy. The...
SFGate

Why so many billionaires live in California

Of the 100 wealthiest people in America, 26 live in California. That’s more than any other state, and not simply a byproduct of California’s large population. If the country’s 100 top billionaires were evenly distributed, we would expect just 12 of them to reside here. Yes, this...
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
