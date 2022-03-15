ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Highlighted Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 3/15-3/20

kingstonhappenings.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy St. Patrick’s Day! Winter is almost DONE! Here in the Hudson Valley music venues, art galleries, and other event sponsors are gearing up to take advantage of warmer weather and everybody’s desire to shake off those winter blues. The music scene...

kingstonhappenings.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SCNow

3 Things to do this weekend

Everybody’s been working toward the weekend. It’s finally here. So, what are you going to do?. There are plenty of fun events in the Florence area this weekend. Here are three of the best, but check out the entire calendar of events at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – visitflo.com.
FLORENCE, SC
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Daily Voice

Rare Coyote Warning Issued In Nassau County

A rare warning was issued by officials in a metro New York community following a recent rash of coyote sightings in the region. On Long Island, local lawmakers in Nassau County and the SPCA are warning that there have been multiple coyote sightings along the North Shore of the county and in the village of Lattingtown in the Town of Oyster Bay, prompting the warning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

This Commack Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Steakhouse

A new steakhouse has been deemed the best on Long Island, according to a newly released poll. Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”. Organizers of the contest...
COMMACK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Galleries#Dance#Spca Miss#Celtic Woman#Irish
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for The Clark at 310 Clarkson Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Clark, an eight-story residential building at 310 Clarkson Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. Designed by Jonathan Kirschenfeld Architect and developed by Hudson Companies, the structure yields 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $52,286 to $192,400.
BROOKLYN, NY
Wicked Local

3 FUN THINGS TO DO: Thursday March 3 through Wednesday March 9

Info: Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. with an encore performance on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $20 and can be obtained online at provincetowntheater.org. Produced in conjunction with the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab, The 24 Hour Plays will bring 6 playwrights, 6 directors and dozen-plus actors together to write, rehearse, stage, and perform a series of brand new 10-minute plays all within the confines of 24 hours. Writers set to turn in world-premiere works in a mere 24 hours include Mary Chris, Linda Fiorella, Bob Kerry, Steven Myerson, Candace Perry and Bronwen Prosser. The show is being produced for the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab by Nathan Butera, Dian Hamilton, and Frank Vasello, with stage management by Ellen Rubenstein.
ENTERTAINMENT
Marin Independent Journal

3 interesting things to do this week

• Marin filmmaker Stephen Olsson kicks off Tomales Town Hall’s talk and film series of his award-winning documentaries with “Sound of the Soul,” which chronicles the yearly Festival of World Sacred Music in Fez, Morocco, at 7 p.m. Sunday at 27150 Maine St. in Tomales. John Tornes and Scott Hochstrasser will host. Admission is free, but donations recommended. For more information, go to tomalestownhall.org.
TOMALES, CA
SCNow

FSO family concert tops 3 Things to Do This Weekend

Sunday is a perfect time for parents to take their children to a concert. The Florence Symphony Orchestra will be presenting a family concert – “Carnival of the Animals” – at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. The concert begins at 3 p.m., but an “instrument petting zoo” will launch the event at 2 p.m.
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Marin Independent Journal

3 don’t-miss music events this week

• Violinist Simone Porter performs at the Marin Symphony’s “Masterworks 3 – Beethoven and Saint-Saens” concert at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium at 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael. Tickets are $25 to $102. Get tickets at tickets.marincenter.org.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Boston Globe

Aidan McGee brings modern Irish food to City Hall Plaza: ‘We’re not just all about potatoes’

Aidan McGee, 38, will bring an Irish restaurant to City Hall Plaza with The Dubliner, slated to open in April. He’s qualified: McGee grew up in Donegal, the son of a chef-farmer. It’s a lower-key position than his previous stints at high-profile spots such as London’s Mandarin Oriental, where the newly minted Back Bay resident waited on the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.“Psychologically, it means...
FESTIVAL
BBC

St Patrick's Day: America's most Irish towns celebrate

When you think about Irish-America, the first place that probably comes to mind is Boston. Or maybe, when St Patrick's Day approaches, you'd think of the parade in New York or the Chicago River being dyed green. However, there is a city and a town that both lay claim to...
CELEBRATIONS
The Times-Gazette

MEETING NOTES: Ashland BPW, Savannah-Crestview Lions

Ashland Business and Professional Women met at The Greens Bistro for the monthly dinner meeting, March 7. Guests were four eighth-grade students from Carolyn Hrinda's English class at Ashland Middle School. Their families were also present to show support. March is Women in History Month. Each student wrote about a woman in history....
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy