Highlighted Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 3/15-3/20

Info: Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. with an encore performance on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $20 and can be obtained online at provincetowntheater.org. Produced in conjunction with the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab, The 24 Hour Plays will bring 6 playwrights, 6 directors and dozen-plus actors together to write, rehearse, stage, and perform a series of brand new 10-minute plays all within the confines of 24 hours. Writers set to turn in world-premiere works in a mere 24 hours include Mary Chris, Linda Fiorella, Bob Kerry, Steven Myerson, Candace Perry and Bronwen Prosser. The show is being produced for the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab by Nathan Butera, Dian Hamilton, and Frank Vasello, with stage management by Ellen Rubenstein.

