How To Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Part 2 Live: Time, Hulu Streaming Info, More

The first half of The Bachelor finale was complete and utter chaos… and we loved every minute of it! If you missed all the drama from last night’s episode, you can watch Part 1 of the finale now on Hulu or ABC.com. But let’s talk about tonight. What’s the only thing better than an all-new episode of The Bachelor? An all-new live episode of The Bachelor!

The second half of The Bachelor finale will, hopefully, answer all our remaining questions as Clayton returns to face the three women he fell in love with. Per ABC, “Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Clayton’s season plays out.” As if that weren’t enough, the press release previews an “exciting surprise announcement that no one will see coming.”

How can you watch tonight’s Bachelor finale live? Here’s everything you need to know.

IS THE BACHELOR ON TONIGHT?

Oh you better believe it.

WHAT TIME IS THE BACHELOR ON TONIGHT?

Part 2 of The Bachelor finale airs tonight (March 15) from 8:00-10:01 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by back to back episodes of Abbott Elementary.

THE BACHELOR 2022 FINALE LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Part 2 of The Bachelor finale live on ABC.com or with the ABC app. You can also stream tonight’s episode live with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ABC, including Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or YouTube TV.

Part 2 of The Bachelor finale will also be available for next-day streaming on both Hulu and ABC.com.

WHEN WILL THE BACHELOR FINALE PART 2 BE ON HULU?

Tonight’s live episode will be available to watch on Hulu and ABC.com beginning Wednesday, March 16.