The Colorado Rockies are aggressively pursuing Kris Bryant, per John Heyman on Twitter. Colorado has struggled to consistently see postseason action over the years and was near the bottom of NL West last season after dealing away former star Nolan Arenado prior to the 2021 campaign. Now that Trevor Story is on the free agent market, the Rockies are in need of offense. Bryant would likely thrive in the high altitude of Coors field and would fit nicely in the middle of the Rockies lineup.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO