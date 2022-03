A company that aims to "gamify" bill payments is the latest tech venture to set up shop in Wynwood. Fintech Play2Pay leased a 5,200-square-foot office at The Annex at 215 N.W. 24th St. in Miami's Wynwood Arts District. The startup makes it possible for mobile phone users to reduce their bill payments by playing games, watching videos and completing daily challenges. Play2Pay reports it converts that attention and engagement into a currency that can be redeemed for bill payments.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO