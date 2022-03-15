Indiana vs. Wyoming prediction: Hoosiers will stay hot in March Madness First Four

The biggest favorite of the first four games comes in this matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Wyoming Cowboys. According to Indiana vs. Wyoming odds on BetMGM Sportsbook, Indiana is a -185 favorite on the moneyline and is favored to win this game by 3.5 points.

Indiana is coming off of an impressive conference tournament showing where they beat the No.1 ranked Illinois. Furthermore, they nearly won the conference in a narrow defeat to the streaking Iowa Hawkeyes.

Spread : Indiana (-3.5) vs. Wyoming (+3.5)

Moneyline : Indiana (-185) vs. Wyoming (+150)

Total : Over/Under 132.5

Gametime : 9:10 p.m. est

TV Channel: truTV

Live Stream : March Madness Live App, Sling TV, Watch truTV App

Tamar Bates of the Indiana Hoosiers takes a shot in the game against the Illinois Fighting IlliniGetty Images

One month ago, the Cowboys would have been the pick, but since a six-game winning streak, Wyoming has lost five of its past nine games. Meanwhile, Indiana has recovered from a five-game losing streak and spent the past few weeks going toe-to-toe with the Big Ten’s best, nearly reaching the conference tournament title game. Buoyed by the interior dominance of Trayce Jackson-Davis — he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament — and improved play of point guard Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers’ solid defense now has enough help to keep the Cowboys playing from behind all night.