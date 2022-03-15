ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Indiana vs. Wyoming prediction: Hoosiers will stay hot in March Madness First Four

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The biggest favorite of the first four games comes in this matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Wyoming Cowboys. According to Indiana vs. Wyoming odds on BetMGM Sportsbook, Indiana is a -185 favorite on the moneyline and is favored to win this game by 3.5 points.

Indiana is coming off of an impressive conference tournament showing where they beat the No.1 ranked Illinois. Furthermore, they nearly won the conference in a narrow defeat to the streaking Iowa Hawkeyes.

Indiana vs. Wyoming odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread : Indiana (-3.5) vs. Wyoming (+3.5)

Moneyline : Indiana (-185) vs. Wyoming (+150)

Total : Over/Under 132.5

How to watch

Gametime : 9:10 p.m. est

TV Channel: truTV

Live Stream : March Madness Live App, Sling TV, Watch truTV App

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oReSi_0eg9oZwY00 Tamar Bates of the Indiana Hoosiers takes a shot in the game against the Illinois Fighting IlliniGetty Images The bet: Indiana (-3.5) over Wyoming

One month ago, the Cowboys would have been the pick, but since a six-game winning streak, Wyoming has lost five of its past nine games. Meanwhile, Indiana has recovered from a five-game losing streak and spent the past few weeks going toe-to-toe with the Big Ten’s best, nearly reaching the conference tournament title game. Buoyed by the interior dominance of Trayce Jackson-Davis — he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament — and improved play of point guard Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers’ solid defense now has enough help to keep the Cowboys playing from behind all night.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

AP Top 25 Poll released entering NCAA Tournament, March Madness

March madness is officially here. Conference tournaments are now in the rearview mirror, and the full NCAA Tournament bracket has officially been released. This past week was filled with upsets across all of the different conference tournaments, leading to some big changes within the AP Top 25 ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To LSU Firing Coach Will Wade

LSU made the headlines once again this past weekend when it fired head basketball coach Will Wade. Wase was fired for cause amid some pretty serious allegations of NCAA violations. The investigation began due to an FBI investigation into corrupt practices in college basketball. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum made his usual...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Jay Bilas Reveals His Final Four Prediction

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his Final Four picks for this year’s NCAA Tournament. The former Duke Blue Devil selected Kansas, Arizona, Gonzaga and Kentucky as his teams that have what it takes to punch their ticket to New Orleans in 2022. His Final Four consists of three No. 1 seeds and one No. 2 seed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#The Indiana Hoosiers#Gametime#Cowboys#The Big Ten
saturdaytradition.com

What Mike Woodson said following Indiana's First Four win over Wyoming

It didn’t take Mike Woodson long to notch his first NCAA Tournament victory as the head coach at Indiana. Tuesday night, the Hoosiers fought off a pesky Wyoming team to score a 66-58 victory in the First Four round of this year’s tournament. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds while Xavier Johnson added 10 points and 7 assists.
WYOMING STATE
The Spun

Archie Miller Reportedly On Verge Of New Head Coaching Job

Last year, the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program fired head coach Archie Miller after four seasons in Bloomington. It appears Miller could have a new gig lined up this year. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Rhode Island is targeting Miller as the program’s next head coach. Like Indiana, Rhode...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Joe Lunardi Is Taking Some Major Heat On Monday

A sector of the college basketball world is killing the messenger when it comes to the March Madness bracket. ESPN college hoops analyst Joe Lunardi is taking some serious heat on social media for predicting that Duke would be slated ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
News 12

MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders

Major League Baseball has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7. MLB released a revised schedule Wednesday, extending the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5. The first game of the season will be the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m., the first matchup of the rivals to open a big league schedule since 2005.
MLB
On3.com

Michigan set to face Colorado State in the NCAA tournament

Michigan has had a tumultuous year, and it felt like the Wolverines let a big opportunity slip away in their opening round game of the Big Ten tournament against the Indiana Hoosiers. Leading by 17 points with 11:10 left to play, Michigan turned into a team that we have not seen in months. Turnovers, missed shots, bad execution, and missed defensive assignments. It did not seem real. Why now? Why the biggest game of the year? Michigan knew they had control of their destiny, but now gave that power back to the NCAA tournament committee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michigan Won’t Have Starting PG In NCAA Tournament Opener

The 2022 NCAA Tournament proper begins on Thursday with Michigan taking on Colorado State. But the Wolverines will be without one of their key starters. On Wednesday, Michigan confirmed that starting point guard DeVante’ Jones did not travel to Indianapolis ahead of the game. Jones is currently in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the Rams game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Hoosiers’ Mike Woodson reacts to Indiana winning first NCAA Tournament game since 2016

The Indiana Hoosiers are headed to the 2022 NCAA Tournament proper after taking care of business in the First Four round, beating the Wyoming Cowboys Tuesday to the tune of a 66-58 score. It was an especially memorable victory for a number of reasons. For one, it’s the program’s first March Madness victory since 2016. Moreover, Woodson managed to steer the Hoosiers to the Big Dance and score a win in just his first season as the Hoosiers’ head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy