Canucks' Elias Pettersson out Tuesday vs. Devils, could return Thursday

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Eyes were raised when Vancouver Canucks star center Elias Pettersson was scratched from what became Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an unspecified upper-body injury.

Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau offered both bad and good news on Pettersson while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

Per Kevin Woodley of the NHL's website, Pettersson will again be unavailable for Tuesday's home game against the New Jersey Devils. However, Boudreau suggested the 23-year-old could be back in the lineup for Thursday's home matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings.

"He's day-to-day," Boudreau said of Pettersson. "This is not a long-term thing with him, we'll be happy to get him back and hopefully Thursday he'll be able to play."

Boudreau added that he doesn't believe this latest setback is "anything serious at all."

"We'll see how he feels today and see if he can practice tomorrow," Boudreau continued. "If he can, then the possibility of playing Thursday is great. If not, it's just day-to-day with him."

According to ESPN stats, Pettersson began Tuesday third on the team with 42 points, 18 goals, and 24 assists tallied across 59 games this season.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is fifth in the Pacific Division standings with 65 points but trails the third-place Edmonton Oilers by only three points. The Canucks are also only three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights in the race for the conference's second wild-card postseason berth.

RELATED PEOPLE
